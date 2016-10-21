Wolverines improve to 6-0 in PRC

Sue Volkmann saw her WDC team win the first two games 25-12, 25-16. The Braves spoiled a sweep by taking the third game 25-23 but they were beaten decisively in Game 4, 25-13.

The Wolverines remained perfect in the PRC with six wins and no losses.

Ellie Miron backed Volkmann up at the net with 11 kills. Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle teamed up for 12 blocks. Ashley Adams collected 35 set assists for the Wolverines while Katlyn Heaton and Lila Lohmiller combined for 23 digs.

The Wolverines upped their season record to 18-9.

Sub-Section 8AA volleyball play begins Oct. 27 at the home sites of the highest seeds.

WDC 25 25 23 25

Menahga 12 16 25 13

Kills - Casey Volkmann-20, Ashley Adams-2, Ellie Miron-11, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Kylee Hopp-1, Aly Daigneault-5

Blocks - Casey Volkmann-6, Ashley Adams-1, Ellie Mion-2, Kennedy Gravelle-6, Aly Daigneault-6

Serving - Casey Volkmann-11 for 13 with 2 aces, Ashley Adams-14 for 14, Lila Lohmiller-22 for 23 with 2 aces, Katlyn Heaton-18 for 19 with an ace, Kyla Ness - 10 for 11 with 2 aces, Courtny Warren-3 for 3, MacKenzie Carsten-5 for 5, Mari Grendahl-3 for 3

Digs- Casey Volkmann-9, Ashley Adams-2, Ellie Miron-2, Lila Lohmiller-11, Katlyn Heaton-12, Kyla Ness-5, Kylee Hopp-3, Aly Daigneault-1, Courtny Warren-4, MacKenzie Carsten-1

Setting Assists-Ashley Adams-37