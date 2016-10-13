Area Volleyball Standings
(Oct. 13)
Class 3A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Moorhead 3-0 14-3
Willmar 8-0 18-4
Sartell-St. Stephen 8-2 16-5
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6-5 12-8
Monticello 4-1 10-12
Bemidji 2-4 9-12
Detroit Lakes 0-2 13-9
St. Cloud Tech 6-5 9-8
Becker 1-2 13-12
Big Lake 2-3 6-16
Alexandria 4-5 8-16
St. Cloud Apollo 0-10 3-12
Brainerd 2-7 5-17
Class 2A
Section 8 North
Sect. Overall
Dilworth-GF 8-1 17-5
Roseau 7-1 22-5
East Grand Forks 5-4 12-15
Hawley 0-8 9-15-1
Thief River Falls 1-5 5-16
Crookston 3-7 9-15
Warroad 0-7 1-23-1
Bagley 0-0 3-12
Class 2A
Section 8 South
Sect. Overall
Perham 7-3 18-8
Wadena-Deer Creek 2-2 17-9
Park Rapids 7-3 15-5
Pequot Lakes 4-2 17-5
Barnesville 4-3 18-7
Crosby-Ironton 1-1 12-8
Fergus Falls 1-0 5-17
Staples-Motley 0-3 4-17
Class 1A
Section 6 North
Sect. Overall
Sebeka 4-0 13-8
New York Mills 10-1 16-3
Breckenridge 9-1 15-7
Pelican Rapids 9-5 14-9
Park Christian 6-4 14-6
Rothsay 9-8 12-11
Menahga 3-3 9-13
Frazee 4-6 6-18
Waubun 3-3 10-11
NCE-UH 3-2 9-12-1
Lake Park-Aud. 0-9-1 2-15-1
FF Hillcrest 1-16-1 1-19-1
Class 1A
Section 6 South
Sect. Overall
Wheaton-HN 13-1 18-1
Underwood 11-1 18-4
Henning 11-4 15-10
Brandon-Evansville 8-4 15-9
Clinton-GB 6-5 15-9
Parkers Prairie 9-7 14-12
Battle Lake 6-13 7-15
Hancock 7-9 9-11
West Central 5-11 7-13
Ortonville 0-9 3-13
Ashby 1-16 1-20
Section 5A
Overall
Verndale 17-5
Pine River-Backus 15-6
Onamia 13-8
BBE 12-11
Kimball 12-11
Pillager 12-10
W-H-A 12-8
Braham 11-12
Browerville-EV 10-12
Laporte 8-4
KMS 8-4
Swanville 8-10
A-C-GC 4-14
Bertha-Hewitt 4-13
Royalton 4-6
Upsala 3-12
East Central 3-9
Hinckley-Finlayson 2-10
Nevis 2-6
Ogilvie 1-10
Isle 0-6