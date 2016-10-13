Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Volleyball Standings

    Posted Today at 11:20 a.m.

    (Oct. 13)

    Class 3A

    Section 8

                                                        Sect.      Overall

    Moorhead                                     3-0        14-3

    Willmar                                         8-0        18-4

    Sartell-St. Stephen                        8-2        16-5

    Sauk Rapids-Rice                          6-5        12-8

    Monticello                                    4-1         10-12

    Bemidji                                         2-4         9-12

    Detroit Lakes                                0-2         13-9

    St. Cloud Tech                              6-5         9-8

    Becker                                          1-2         13-12

    Big Lake                                       2-3          6-16

    Alexandria                                   4-5          8-16

    St. Cloud Apollo                           0-10       3-12

    Brainerd                                       2-7         5-17

    Class 2A

    Section 8 North

                                                       Sect.     Overall

    Dilworth-GF                                8-1       17-5

    Roseau                                        7-1       22-5

    East Grand Forks                         5-4       12-15

    Hawley                                        0-8       9-15-1

    Thief River Falls                          1-5        5-16

    Crookston                                  3-7        9-15

    Warroad                                      0-7       1-23-1

    Bagley                                         0-0       3-12

    Class 2A

    Section 8 South

                                                      Sect.     Overall

    Perham                                       7-3       18-8

    Wadena-Deer Creek                    2-2       17-9

    Park Rapids                                 7-3       15-5

    Pequot Lakes                               4-2       17-5

    Barnesville                                   4-3       18-7

    Crosby-Ironton                            1-1       12-8

    Fergus Falls                                 1-0        5-17

    Staples-Motley                            0-3        4-17

    Class 1A

    Section 6 North

                                                      Sect.     Overall

    Sebeka                                       4-0       13-8

    New York Mills                           10-1     16-3

    Breckenridge                              9-1       15-7

    Pelican Rapids                            9-5       14-9

    Park Christian                             6-4       14-6

    Rothsay                                      9-8        12-11

    Menahga                                    3-3        9-13

    Frazee                                        4-6        6-18

    Waubun                                      3-3        10-11

    NCE-UH                                      3-2        9-12-1

    Lake Park-Aud.                           0-9-1    2-15-1

    FF Hillcrest                                  1-16-1  1-19-1

    Class 1A

    Section 6 South

    Sect. Overall

    Wheaton-HN                                  13-1     18-1

    Underwood                                    11-1     18-4

    Henning                                        11-4     15-10

    Brandon-Evansville                        8-4       15-9

    Clinton-GB                                    6-5       15-9

    Parkers Prairie                               9-7       14-12

    Battle Lake                                     6-13      7-15

    Hancock                                        7-9        9-11

    West Central                                  5-11       7-13

    Ortonville                                       0-9        3-13

    Ashby                                            1-16      1-20

    Section 5A

                                                   Overall

    Verndale                                 17-5

    Pine River-Backus                   15-6

    Onamia                                   13-8

    BBE                                         12-11

    Kimball                                   12-11

    Pillager                                   12-10

    W-H-A                                   12-8

    Braham                                   11-12

    Browerville-EV                        10-12

    Laporte                                   8-4

    KMS                                        8-4

    Swanville                                8-10

    A-C-GC                                 4-14

    Bertha-Hewitt                        4-13

    Royalton                                4-6

    Upsala                                   3-12

    East Central                           3-9

    Hinckley-Finlayson                2-10

    Nevis                                     2-6

    Ogilvie                                  1-10

    Isle                                       0-6 

      
    Explore related topics:sportshigh school volleyball
    Advertisement
    randomness