Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Area Football Standings

    Posted Today at 10:10 a.m.

    (Oct. 13)

    Class 5A

    Section 8

                                   Sect.  Overall

    Alexandria               4-0    6-0

    Brainerd                   2-1    4-2

    Moorhead                2-2    3-3

    Sartell                      1-1    3-3

    Bemidji                    0-2    1-5

    St. Cloud Apollo       0-3    1-5

    Class 4A

    Section 8

                                      Sect.    Overall

    Fergus Falls                2-0      6-0

    Detroit Lakes              1-1      5-1

    Rocori                        1-0       4-2

    Thief River Falls          0-1       2-4

    Willmar                       0-1       1-5

    Little Falls                   0-1       1-5

    Class 3A

    Section 8

                                       Sect.    Overall

    Aitkin                          0-0      5-1

    D-G-F                         0-0      5-1

    Perham                       3-0       4-2

    Pequot Lakes              2-1       3-3

    Park Rapids                1-2       3-3

    East Grand Forks        1-2       2-4

    Roseau                       0-2       0-6

    Class 2A

    Section 6

                                       Sect.     Overall

    Pillager                        0-0       6-0

    Otter Tail Central         2-0       4-2

    Staples-Motley             1-1       4-2

    Breckenridge                1-0       4-2

    Wadena-Deer Creek     1-0      2-4

    West Central                 0-0      1-5

    Long Prairie-GE            0-3      0-6

    Pelican Rapids              0-1      0-6

    Section 8

                                         Sect.    Overall

    Barnesville                     3-0      6-0

    Hawley                           1-1     4-2

    Warroad                         1-1     4-2

    Bagley                            0-0     4-2

    United North Central      0-0      3-3

    Crookston                      0-2      1-5

    Frazee                            0-1      0-6

    Class 1A

    Section 6

                                            Sect.    Overall

    Parkers Prairie                  0-0      5-1

    Pine River-Backus             2-0      6-0

    Walker-H-A                      1-1      5-1

    Browerville-EV                  0-0      4-2

    Lake Park-Aud.                 0-0      2-4

    New York Mills                  0-2      1-5

    9-Man

    Section 4

                                             Sect.    Overall

    Verndale                            4-0      6-0

    Wheaton-HN                      2-0      6-0

    B-E                                    2-1       5-1

    FF Hillcrest                        2-1       5-1

    Bertha-Hewitt                    1-2      4-2

    Hancock                            0-3       3-3

    Clinton-GB                        1-3       3-3

    Underwood                        0-2      2-4

    Section 6

                                              Sect.    Overall

    Waubun                              3-0      6-0

    Nevis                                  0-0      6-0

    NCE-UH                              2-0      4-2

    Ada-Borup                          0-2      4-2

    NCW                                    1-1      2-4

    Rothsay                               0-0      1-5

    Laporte                               1-0      1-5

    Cass Lake-Bena                  0-3      0-6

    Explore related topics:sportsHigh school football
    Advertisement