Area Football Standings
(Oct. 13)
Class 5A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Alexandria 4-0 6-0
Brainerd 2-1 4-2
Moorhead 2-2 3-3
Sartell 1-1 3-3
Bemidji 0-2 1-5
St. Cloud Apollo 0-3 1-5
Class 4A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Fergus Falls 2-0 6-0
Detroit Lakes 1-1 5-1
Rocori 1-0 4-2
Thief River Falls 0-1 2-4
Willmar 0-1 1-5
Little Falls 0-1 1-5
Class 3A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Aitkin 0-0 5-1
D-G-F 0-0 5-1
Perham 3-0 4-2
Pequot Lakes 2-1 3-3
Park Rapids 1-2 3-3
East Grand Forks 1-2 2-4
Roseau 0-2 0-6
Class 2A
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Pillager 0-0 6-0
Otter Tail Central 2-0 4-2
Staples-Motley 1-1 4-2
Breckenridge 1-0 4-2
Wadena-Deer Creek 1-0 2-4
West Central 0-0 1-5
Long Prairie-GE 0-3 0-6
Pelican Rapids 0-1 0-6
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Barnesville 3-0 6-0
Hawley 1-1 4-2
Warroad 1-1 4-2
Bagley 0-0 4-2
United North Central 0-0 3-3
Crookston 0-2 1-5
Frazee 0-1 0-6
Class 1A
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Parkers Prairie 0-0 5-1
Pine River-Backus 2-0 6-0
Walker-H-A 1-1 5-1
Browerville-EV 0-0 4-2
Lake Park-Aud. 0-0 2-4
New York Mills 0-2 1-5
9-Man
Section 4
Sect. Overall
Verndale 4-0 6-0
Wheaton-HN 2-0 6-0
B-E 2-1 5-1
FF Hillcrest 2-1 5-1
Bertha-Hewitt 1-2 4-2
Hancock 0-3 3-3
Clinton-GB 1-3 3-3
Underwood 0-2 2-4
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Waubun 3-0 6-0
Nevis 0-0 6-0
NCE-UH 2-0 4-2
Ada-Borup 0-2 4-2
NCW 1-1 2-4
Rothsay 0-0 1-5
Laporte 1-0 1-5
Cass Lake-Bena 0-3 0-6