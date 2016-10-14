Wolverines bow in Midwest Fall Classic

The Wolverines ran into a gym full of elite volleyball teams at St. Michael-Albertville and were able to claim victory in only two of the 11 games they played. After losing a 25-18 session with Hutchinson in their first tournament game, the Wolverines rallied to claim the match with victories of 25-23 and 16-14.

Lila Lohmiller tallied 72 digs and five ace serves and Ashley Adams dished out 87 set assists, 11 digs, five blocks and two ace serves while Lila Lohmiller came up with 72 digs and five aces.

The Wolverines are 17-9 heading into a Park Region Conference contest Thursday at Menahga. The Wolverines will complete their regular season schedule Oct. 18 hosting PRC foe Bertha-Hewitt.

Midwest Fall Classic (Friday)

WDC def. Hutchinson 18-25, 25-23, 16-14

Rosemount def. WDC 25-19, 25-16

(Saturday)

Heritage Christian def. WDC 25-19, 25-14

Delano def. WDC 25-21, 25-21

Southwest Christian def. WDC 25-18, 25-22

Wadena-Deer Creek

Mackenzie Carsten 3 digs

Aly Daigneault 4 kills, 4 blocks, 4 digs

Lila Lohmiller 72 digs, 5 ace serves

Ashley Adams 1 kill, 5 blocks, 11 digs, 2 ace serves, 87 set assists

Kennedy Gravelle 5 kills, 5 blocks, 2 digs

Kyla Ness 21 digs

Katlyn Heaton 36 digs, 2 ace serves

Casey Volkmann 57 kills, 5 blocks, 4 ace serves, 54 digs

Ellie Miron 24 kills, 2 blocks, 8 digs

Kylee Hopp 3 kills, 1 block, 5 digs

WDC 3, Sebeka 0

Sue Volkmann's Wolverines improved to 5-0 in the Park Region Conference and 16-5 overall Thursday night with a 3-0 sweep at Sebeka.

Casey Volkmann had 21 kills, 15 digs and two aces for the Wolverines. Ashley Adams came up with 30 set assists.

Wadena-Deer Creek 25 25 25

Sebeka 19 23 17

Kills - Casey Volkmann-21, Ellie Miron-8, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Aly Daigneault-3

Blocking - Casey Volkmann-1, Ashley Adams-2, Ellie Miron-1, Aly Daigneault-3

Serving - Casey Volkmann-8 for 10 with 2 aces, Ashley Adams-16 for 18 with 2 aces, Lila Lohmiller-15 for 17 with 1 ace, Katlyn Heaton-10 for 10, Kyla Ness-6 for 6, MacKenzie Carsten-4 for 4, Mari Grendahl-2 for 2

Digs - Casey Volkmann-15, Ashley Adams-8, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Lila Lohmiller-7, Katlyn Heaton-9, Kyla Ness-5, Kylee Hopp-1, MacKenzie Carsten-2

Setting Assists-Ashley Adams-30

Breckenridge 3, WDC 0

The Wolverines were swept in a dual match Tuesday for the first time since Sept. 6 as they fell to a complete game effort by the Cowgirls.

Carley Fredericksen paced the Cowgirls with 14 kills while Makenzie Hams and Claire Conzemius combined for 18. Allison Lorenz served 22 straight at the line while Fredericksen went 15 for 17 with two aces. Brooke Busse was Breck's top setter with 35.

The sweep was a first for the Cowgirls and lifted them to 14-5-1. The Wolverines lost for the fifth time in 20 matches.

Ellie Miron paced the Wolverines in kills with 10 while Ashley Adams dished out 21 assists and Casey Volkmann and Lila Lohmiller combined for 28 digs.

Breckenridge 25 25 25

Wadena-Deer Creek 19 21 22

Kills - Casey Volkmann-7, Ellie Miron-10, Kennedy Gravelle-4, Kylee Hopp-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Blocking - Casey Volkmann-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-17 for 17 with an ace, Ashley Adams-10 for 10 with an ace, Lila Lohmiller-12 for 12 with an ace, Katlyn Heaton-10 for 10, Kyla Ness-5 for 7 with an ace, MacKenzie Carsten-8 for 8

Digs - Casey Volkmann-14, Ashley Adams-2, Ellie Miron-1, Lila Lohmiller-14, Katlyn Heaton-10, Kyla Ness-5, Mackenzie Carsten-1

Setting Assists- Ashley Adams-21