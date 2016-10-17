Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling scores - Oct. 13 edition

    By bhansel Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Wadena Lanes

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 63

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 57.5

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 55

    Hunkes Transfer - 49.5

    Certified Auto Repair - 49

    Wadena Lanes - 48

    Star Bank - 45.5

    Gene's Team - 45

    The Fun Team - 43

    MN Valley Irrigation - 41

    Samuelson Laney - 40.5

    Central MN Credit Union - 39

    High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill

    High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Mike Almer - 696 (269)

    Gene Captain - 683

    Ron Koskiniemi - 615

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 599 (226)

    Ruth Ramsay - 566

    Stacy Vaden - 561

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 13 - 3

    Team 3 10.5 - 5.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 10 - 6

    Wadena Asphalt 9 - 7

    Woodland Dental 8 - 8

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 7 - 9

    Wadena VFW 6 - 10

    Heltemes Electric 6 - 10

    City Dray 5.5 - 10.5

    Wadena State Bank 5 - 11

    High Team Series: Heltemes Electric - 1800

    High Team Games: Wadena VFW - 639

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 602

    Brenda Holmes - 593

    Ashley Tuttle - 583

    High Individual Games:

    Brenda Holmes - 247

    Ruth Ramsay - 238

    Ruth Lugert - 226

    Ten Pin Keglers

    Central MN Credit Union 13 - 3

    KWAD 11 - 5

    Lyles Shoes 11 - 5

    Lund Boats 11 - 5

    Moench Body Shop 9 - 7

    Wadena State Bank 9 - 7

    Greimans 0 - 16

    Ghost 0 - 16

    High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2327

    High Team Game: Lyles Shoes - 804

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Ramsay - 560

    Brittany Eliason - 552

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 548

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 16 - 4

    Time Jewelry 13 - 5

    Hometown Crafts 11 - 9

    Bulldog Pro Shop 10 - 10

    Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 10

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 10.5

    1st National Bank 9 - 11

    Ghost 9 - 11

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 13

    Elks 5.5 - 14.5

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1970

    High Team Game: 1st National Bank - 671

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 736

    Scott Sweere - 673

    Duane Asfeld - 669

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 258

    Scott Sweere - 258

    Ken Broker - 243

    Thursday

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 106.5 - 43.5

    Wadena Lanes 105 - 45

    Napa 83.5 - 66.5

    Brasel Construction 77 - 73

    J&K Trophy 73.5 - 76.5

    Prairie Lakes Seed 73 - 77

    Ottertail Aggregate 68 - 82

    RK Plumbing 67.5 - 82.5

    MN Valley Irrigation 67 - 83

    Team Industries 65 - 85

    Oakwood Supper Club 57.5 - 95.5

    Certified Auto 56.5 - 93.5

    High Team Series: Napa - 3595

    High Team Game: Napa - 1233

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 739

    Scott Ament - 696

    Kevin Wirth - 676

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Ament - 278

    Scott Petersen - 269

    Gene's Team - 256

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement
    randomness