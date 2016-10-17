Bowling scores - Oct. 13 edition
Wadena Lanes
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 63
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 57.5
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 55
Hunkes Transfer - 49.5
Certified Auto Repair - 49
Wadena Lanes - 48
Star Bank - 45.5
Gene's Team - 45
The Fun Team - 43
MN Valley Irrigation - 41
Samuelson Laney - 40.5
Central MN Credit Union - 39
High Team Series: Bootleggers Bar & Grill
High Team Game: Bootleggers Bar & Grill
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 696 (269)
Gene Captain - 683
Ron Koskiniemi - 615
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 599 (226)
Ruth Ramsay - 566
Stacy Vaden - 561
Monday
Early Birds
Keith Waln Heating & Air 13 - 3
Team 3 10.5 - 5.5
MN Valley Irrigation 10 - 6
Wadena Asphalt 9 - 7
Woodland Dental 8 - 8
Schuller Family Funeral Home 7 - 9
Wadena VFW 6 - 10
Heltemes Electric 6 - 10
City Dray 5.5 - 10.5
Wadena State Bank 5 - 11
High Team Series: Heltemes Electric - 1800
High Team Games: Wadena VFW - 639
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 602
Brenda Holmes - 593
Ashley Tuttle - 583
High Individual Games:
Brenda Holmes - 247
Ruth Ramsay - 238
Ruth Lugert - 226
Ten Pin Keglers
Central MN Credit Union 13 - 3
KWAD 11 - 5
Lyles Shoes 11 - 5
Lund Boats 11 - 5
Moench Body Shop 9 - 7
Wadena State Bank 9 - 7
Greimans 0 - 16
Ghost 0 - 16
High Team Series: Central MN Credit Union - 2327
High Team Game: Lyles Shoes - 804
High Individual Series:
Ruth Ramsay - 560
Brittany Eliason - 552
Kaitlin Dunrud - 548
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 16 - 4
Time Jewelry 13 - 5
Hometown Crafts 11 - 9
Bulldog Pro Shop 10 - 10
Berzerkerz Molkky 10 - 10
Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 10.5
1st National Bank 9 - 11
Ghost 9 - 11
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 13
Elks 5.5 - 14.5
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1970
High Team Game: 1st National Bank - 671
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 736
Scott Sweere - 673
Duane Asfeld - 669
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 258
Scott Sweere - 258
Ken Broker - 243
Thursday
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 106.5 - 43.5
Wadena Lanes 105 - 45
Napa 83.5 - 66.5
Brasel Construction 77 - 73
J&K Trophy 73.5 - 76.5
Prairie Lakes Seed 73 - 77
Ottertail Aggregate 68 - 82
RK Plumbing 67.5 - 82.5
MN Valley Irrigation 67 - 83
Team Industries 65 - 85
Oakwood Supper Club 57.5 - 95.5
Certified Auto 56.5 - 93.5
High Team Series: Napa - 3595
High Team Game: Napa - 1233
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 739
Scott Ament - 696
Kevin Wirth - 676
High Individual Games:
Scott Ament - 278
Scott Petersen - 269
Gene's Team - 256