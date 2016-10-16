Jones, defense carries Pirates past Rockets

Jones, who rushed 10 times for a team-high 97 yards, was six of 14 passing the ball and threw for 168 yards of offense. His four touchdown aerials included a 66-yard pass from Jordan Brownlow, a 20-yard pass to Mac Schluttner, a 55-yard strike to Luke Weniger and a nine-yard pass to Tyler Willis.

Weniger ran in a touchdown from four yards out and Matt Steege broke off an 80-yard scoring run.

"We seem to be living off the big play," Verndale skipper Mike Mahlen said.

Verndale's defense also fed off big plays. The Pirates, who intercepted six passes in a Sept. 9 victory over Hillcrest, added four more picks to their season total. Schluttner intercepted two Underwood aerials while Brownlow and Weniger grabbed one apiece.

Josh Bounds and Dan Deppa combined for 17 tackles in the win. Tanner Enberg pounced on a fumble.

The Pirates were facing an Underwood team that lost nine offensive and eight defensive starters to graduation. Last year's Underwood team was 13-0 when they lost a 34-20 decision to Grand Meadow in the Class Nine-man state championship game. Underwood's first playoff win last year was a 30-22 victory that ended Verndale's season.

Underwood's Bradley Winkels gained 54 yards on 11 carries while Carter Peterson logged 47 on 10 attempts.

The Pirates are 6-0 as they prepare to host Ogilvie in a 7 p.m. game Friday.

Verndale 14 20 7 6 - 47

Underwood 0 0 0 0 - 0

Verndale: Mack Jones 9 run (PAT Mac Schluttner pass from Jones), Jordan Brownlow 66 pass from Jones (PAT failed), Schluttner 20 pass from Jones (PAT failed) 10:36, Luke Weniger 4 run (PAT Jones kick), Weniger 55 pass from Jones (PAT Jones kick), Tyler Willis 9 pass from Jones (PAT Jones kick), Matt Steege 80 run (PAT failed)

Vern. Und.

First Downs 13 10

Yards Rushing 319 140

Yards Passing 168 53

Total Yards 487 193

Passes 6-14 4-16

Intercepted by 4 0

Fumbles lost 0 0

Penalties 1-5 2-15

Rushing: V-Mack Jones 10-97, Matt Steege 2-79, Luke Weniger 5-36, Taylor Willis 4-35

Passing: V-Jones 6-14-0-168

Receiving: V-Brownlow 1-66, Weniger 1-55, Schluttner 2-35

Sub: V 4-0. Overall: V 6-0. Next: Verndale hosts Ogilvie 7 p.m. Friday.