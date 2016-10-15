Three WDC boys earn honorable mention

Ross just missed all-conference with his 11th place finish of 18:10.13 in the boys' varsity race. Loer placed 13th with a time of 18.16.2 and Hinojos was 14th with a time of 18:29. Runners placing in the top 10 received all-conference honors. The 11th through 15th place finishers earned honorable mention.

Aaron Johnson led Detroit Lakes to the Mid-State boys' team title with a winning time of 17:11.5.

Abby Motschenbacher and Bel Snyder finished 17th and 18th for the WDC girls' team with times of 23:25.4 and 23:29.3.

Staples-Motley standout Kira Sweeney ran a winning 19:52.5 to help the Cardinals tie Pequot Lakes for top team honors in the girls' race.

Elissa Ikola and Tiffany Meeks claimed all-conference honorable mention in the junior varsity ranks with sixth and 10th place times of 26:03 and 26:42. Jerry Wang ran a 20th place time of 21:01 for the Wolverines in the boys' JV race. Corbett Wensmann's 22:14 in the boys' JV race was another career personal best.

The Wolverines will host the Park Region Conference meet Oct. 18 at Whitetail Run. The event has a 4 p.m. starting time.

Mid-State Conference

Boys

Team

Detroit Lakes 22, Pequot Lakes 63, Staples-Motley 88, Wadena-Deer Creek 105, Crosby-Ironton 113, Park Rapids 126, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 185

Wadena-Deer Creek

11. Noah Ross 18:10.3, 13. Bereket Loer 18:16.2, 14. Lucas Hinojos 18:29.0, 31.Konnor Stueve 19:27.9, 36. Isaac Ries 19:56.2

Girls

Team

Staples-Motley 54, Pequot Lakes 54, Park Rapids 66, Detroit Lakes 82, Wadena-Deer Creek 127, Crosby-Ironton 140, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 163

Wadena-Deer Creek

17. Abby Motschenbacher 23:25.4, 18. Bel Snyder 23:29.3, 27. Samantha Malone 24:16.9, 32. Eve Collins 24:49.3, 33. Johanna Brunsberg 24:51.0