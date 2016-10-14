Mittag's late TD helps Wolverines shade Hornets

The Hornets took a shot at their first win of the 2016 season when Hudson Heimenz scored from five yards out with 4:22 remaining. Vic Bachmann's extra point kick gave Frazee a 27-20 advantage.

The Wolverines started their answering drive on their own 40. In the 14-play march that followed Dykhoff converted a huge fourth and seven with a pass to Dylan McManigle that brought the ball to Frazee's 20 yard line. Dykhoff then found Cody Wegscheid with a 15-yard gainer that set the Wolverines up with a first and goal at the two.The Hornets stiffened over the next three plays and the Wolverines were only able to gain a yard. After Mittag crashed into the end zone for six, the Hornets were called for offsides, halving the distance to the goal line.

In addition to the winning drive, the Wolverines saw Dykhoff toss two touchdown passes, a 27-yard aerial to Dylan McManigle and a 10-yard flip to Preston Warren. McManigle was Dykhoff's top target catching six passes for 53 yards. Warren caught three passes for 16 yards.

Warren averaged nine yards a carry as he logged 63 yards on seven attempts and broke off a 22-yard scoring run.

Heimenz carried 28 times for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Logan Wacker picked up 56 yards on 11 carries and scored twice. The Hornets rolled up 304 yards on the ground but only 55 yards the air. The Wolverines balanced their offensive attack with 137 rushing yards and 152 passing yards.

WDC's Tyler Wheeler had a huge game on defense with 10 solo stops, 12 assists and one fumble recovery. Carter Wright recorded three solo tackles, seven assists and two tackles for loss.

"This was the best defensive game that we have played all year. We really stepped it up in the second half," WDC assistant coach Keith Ferris said.

The victory was WDC's second of the season and gave the Wolverines a 2-4 mark heading into Friday's 7 p.m. game at Staples. The Cardinals improved to 4-2 last Friday with a 36-6 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle. The Wolverines will wrap up the regular season Oct. 19 hosting Otter Tail Central.

WDC 12 8 0 8 - 28

Frazee 0 20 0 7 - 27

WDC: Dylan McManigle 27 yd pass from Jake Dykhoff (PAT failed), Preston Warren 22 yd run (PAT failed), Warren 10 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT Warren run), Dacotah Mittag 1 yd run (PAT Dykhoff run)

Frazee: Logan Wacker 9 yd run (PAT Vic Bachmann kick), Wacker 1 yd run (PAT failed), Hudson Hiemenz 1 yd (PAT Bachmann kick), Hiemenz 5 yd run (PAT Bachmann kick)

WDC Frazee

First Downs 14 17

Yards Rushing 137 304

Yards Passing 152 55

Total Yards 289 359

Passes 12-20 3-6

Intercepted by 0 0

Fumbles lost 1 2

Penalties 9-65 3-28