Pequot girls hand Wolverines 7-0 defeat

WDC's No. 1 doubles team of Jess Rondestvedt and McKayla Woods gave Pequot's Cassidi Herrlich and Kayla Geike trouble by taking a 6-1 decision in the second game to tie their match. Herrlich and Geike stormed back to win the final game 6-1.

The victory gave the Patriot a 5-1 record in Mid-State Conference play and a 14-6 record overall.

The Wolverines were rained out of a triangular Thursday at Long Prairie leaving them with a Section 8A match with Staples at Courts Plus Oct. 11 in Fargo. Section 8A individual play was slated to begin Oct. 12 in Fargo.

Pequot Lakes 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

1: Alyssa Golden (PL) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-2, 6-1

2: Mallory Goerges (PL) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-1, 6-0

3: Alex Stone (PL) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

4: Alexis Lueck (PL) won by default

Doubles

1: Cassidi Herrlich-Kayla Geike (PL) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 6-4, 1-6, 6-0

2: Erin Bengston-Morgan Mudgett (PL) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-2, 6-2

3: Alexa Fyle-Madeline Pluimer (PL) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-2, 6-1