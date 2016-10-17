Schneider, Veronen shine for Cardinals at Bemidji

Schneider swam her race in 1:19.08 while Veronen cracked the Top 10 with a time of 1:11.23.

Veronen was also 13th in the 200 individual medley with a 2:44.75 while Schneider placed 15th in the 200 free with a 2:24.5 and Emma Gerald finished 14th in the 50 free with a 30:10.

Detroit Lakes' Jennifer Tracy and Sydney Gulon were double winners in the individual events. Tracy won the 200 individual medley and 100 butterfly with times of 2:20.43 and 1:02.52. Gulon swam the 200 free in a time of 2:01.61 and dominated the 500 free with a time of 5:24.13.

Detroit Lakes won the true team competition with 1918.5. Staples-Motley finished 10th with 615 points.

The Cardinals will host Detroit Lakes Thursday.

Section 8A True Team

Detroit Lakes 1918.5, Bemidji 1857, Thief River Falls 1197.5, Park Rapids 1157, Fergus Falls 1080, Perham 1065, Fosston/Bagley 899, Warroad/Roseau/Greenbush, Crookston 712, Staples-Motley 615

Grand Rapids 101, Staples-Motley 68

Emily Veronen and Jaden Engebretson posted individual victories Tuesday for Staples-Motley in a loss to the Thunderhawks.

Veronen took top honors in the 100 back with a time of 1:12.68. The Staples-Motley standout also claimed a second in the 500 free with a finishing time of 6:36.61.

Engebretson won the 200 free with a 2:40.52.

Lili Schneider was runner-up for the Cards in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:21.60.

The Thunderhawks were first in all three relays and earned firsts in seven individual events. Annalie Marinucci was a double winner for the Thunderhawks claiming the 200 individual medley with a 2:32.34 and the 100 fly with a 1:09.09.

Grand Rapids 101, Staples-Motley 68

200 medley relay: 1. Grand Rapids 2:13.50, 3. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:14.36; 5. Staples-Motley (Evelyn Gonzalez, Brianna Hinman, Hannah Hinman, Joelle Bounds) 2:42.58

200 freestyle: 1. Jaden Engebretson (SM) 2:40.52, 3. H. Hinman (SM) 2:45.35

200 individual medley: 1. Annalie Marinucci (GR) 2:32.34, 3. Nelsen (SM) 2:53.42, 4. B. Hinman (SM)2:55.72

50 freestyle: 1. Madi Thomsen (GR) 28.56, 2. Gerard (SM) 29.97, 3. Bounds (SM) 31.37, 5. Aleeah Halverson (SM) 33.99

Diving: 1. Amanda Hernesman (GR) 224.10

100 butterfly: 1. Marinucci (GR) 1:09.09, 3. B. Hinman (SM) 1:21.80, 4. Adriana Dickey (SM) 1:27.70

100 freestyle: 1. Bianka Busching (GR) 1:01.39, 4. Schneider (SM) 1:05.72, 5. Engebretson (SM) 1:09.87

500 freestyle: 1. Annika Viren (GR) 6:08.55, 2. Veronen (SM) 6:36.61, 3. Nelsen (SM) 6:43.83, 4. Bounds (SM) 6:45.81

200 freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids 1:56.54; 4. Staples-Motley (Schneider, Veronen, Nelsen, Gerard) 2:03.05; 5. Staples-Motley (Bounds, Dickey, Halverson, Engebretson) 2:12.96

100 backstroke: 1. Veronen (SM) 1:12.68, 5. Dickey (SM) 1:30.51

100 breaststroke: 1. Kate Bustrom (GR) 1:19.43, 2. Schneider (SM) 1:21.60

400 freestyle relay: 1. Grand Rapids 4:25.53; 4. Staples-Motley (H. Hinman, B. Hinman, Dickey, Engebretson) 5:05.94; 5. Staples-Motley (Gonzalez, Cassidy Barthel, Mikayla Williams, Halverson) 5:15.79