Pirates overpower Hornets 3-1
A monster night on the court for Shania Glenz spelled defeat for the Henning Hornets Thursday in Verndale.
Glenz recorded 32 digs and 28 kills as the Pirates played four tough matches with the Park Region Conference rival.
Morgan Glenz also enjoyed a huge night with 27 digs, 19 kills and five ace serves.
Molly Brownlow was Verndale's defensive leader with 29 digs.
Megan Dougherty had 26 set assists while Haley Stinar contributed 16. Stinar combined with Dougherty and Alyssa Thompson for 43 digs.
The victory gave the Section 5A-leading Pirates a 16-5 record overall. The Verndale girls improved to 4-1 in the Park Region Conference.
Henning 23 26 20 22
Verndale 25 24 25 25
Allison Olsson 5 digs
Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 11 digs
Shania Glenz 28 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 32 digs
Morgan Glenz 5 ace serves, 19 kills, 1 block, 27 digs
Katie Johnson 1 kill, 5 set assists, 5 digs
Haley Stinar 16 set assists, 19 digs
Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 26 set assists, 13 digs
Alexys Thompson 6 kills, 3 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 29 digs
Verndale 3, Nevis 0
Double-double nights for Shania and Morgan Glenz in kills and digs propelled the Pirates to a 3-0 volleyball sweep Monday at Nevis.
Shania was Verndale's kill leader with 19 while Morgan chipped in with 12. Morgan had an impressive 31 digs while Shania made 16..
Megan Dougherty also had a double-double night for the Pirates with 19 set assists and 16 digs. Molly Brownlow collected 18 digs and three ace serves.
Monday's win improved the Pirates overall record to 15-5. The Tigers dropped to 7-10.
Verndale 25 25 25
Nevis 16 20 22
Allison Olsson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig
Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 7 digs
Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists, 15 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve
Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 1 block, 31 digs
Katie Johnson 3 set assists, 5 digs
Haley Stinar 8 set assists, 6 digs
Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 16 digs
Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 18 digs