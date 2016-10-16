Pirates overpower Hornets 3-1

Morgan Glenz also enjoyed a huge night with 27 digs, 19 kills and five ace serves.

Molly Brownlow was Verndale's defensive leader with 29 digs.

Megan Dougherty had 26 set assists while Haley Stinar contributed 16. Stinar combined with Dougherty and Alyssa Thompson for 43 digs.

The victory gave the Section 5A-leading Pirates a 16-5 record overall. The Verndale girls improved to 4-1 in the Park Region Conference.

Henning 23 26 20 22

Verndale 25 24 25 25

Allison Olsson 5 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 5 kills, 11 digs

Shania Glenz 28 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 32 digs

Morgan Glenz 5 ace serves, 19 kills, 1 block, 27 digs

Katie Johnson 1 kill, 5 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 16 set assists, 19 digs

Megan Dougherty 2 ace serves, 26 set assists, 13 digs

Alexys Thompson 6 kills, 3 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 29 digs

Verndale 3, Nevis 0

Double-double nights for Shania and Morgan Glenz in kills and digs propelled the Pirates to a 3-0 volleyball sweep Monday at Nevis.

Shania was Verndale's kill leader with 19 while Morgan chipped in with 12. Morgan had an impressive 31 digs while Shania made 16..

Megan Dougherty also had a double-double night for the Pirates with 19 set assists and 16 digs. Molly Brownlow collected 18 digs and three ace serves.

Monday's win improved the Pirates overall record to 15-5. The Tigers dropped to 7-10.

Verndale 25 25 25

Nevis 16 20 22

Allison Olsson 4 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 1 dig

Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 1 kill, 7 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 19 kills, 2 blocks, 2 set assists, 15 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 1 ace serve

Morgan Glenz 12 kills, 1 block, 31 digs

Katie Johnson 3 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 8 set assists, 6 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 19 set assists, 16 digs

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 18 digs