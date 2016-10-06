Search
    Area Volleyball Standings

    Posted Today at 11:29 a.m.

    Class 3A Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Moorhead 3-0 13-3

    Sartell-St. Stephen 7-1 15-4

    Willmar 6-0 16-4

    Monticello 3-1 8-7

    Sauk Rapids-Rice 5-4 8-6

    St. Cloud Tech 6-4 9-7

    Bemidji 2-4 7-9

    Detroit Lakes 0-2 7-8

    Becker 0-2 9-9

    Big Lake 2-1 5-11

    Alexandria 3-5 5-13

    Brainerd 1-7 4-16

    St. Cloud Apollo 0-7 1-8

    Class 2A Section 8 North

    Sect. Overall

    Dilworth-GF 7-1 11-4

    Roseau 5-0 16-4

    East Grand Forks 4-3 11-9

    Hawley 0-7 8-10-1

    Thief River Falls 1-3 4-12

    Crookston 2-6 8-11

    Bagley 0-0 3-11

    Warroad 0-5 0-18-1

    Class 2A Section 8 South

    Sect. Overall

    Perham 5-2 14-5

    Wadena-DC 2-2 15-5

    Park Rapids 5-1 11-3

    Pequot Lakes 1-2 12-4

    Barnesville 4-3 16-7

    Crosby-Ironton 1-0 11-7

    Fergus Falls 1-0 3-12

    Staples-Motley 0-3 4-15

    Class 1A Section 6 North

    Sect. Overall

    Sebeka 4-0 12-4

    New York Mills 8-1 13-3

    Breckenridge 9-1 14-6

    Park Christian 5-4 12-6

    Pelican Rapids 8-5 10-7

    Menahga 3-3 9-11

    NCE-UH 3-2 6-8-1

    Waubun 2-1 6-6

    Frazee 4-5 5-12

    Rothsay 7-7 10-10

    FF Hillcrest 1-14-1 1-17-1

    Lake Park-Aud. 0-8-1 2-12-1

    Class 1A Section 6 South

    Sect. Overall

    Underwood 9-0 13-3

    Wheaton-HN 12-1 17-1

    Henning 9-4 13-6

    Clinton-GB 6-4 14-8

    Brandon-Evansville 7-4 12-6

    Parkers Prairie 9-4 14-9

    Battle Lake 5-12 6-14

    Hancock 6-10 8-12

    West Central 5-10 7-12

    Ortonville 1-8 4-11

    Ashby 0-15 0-18

    Class 1A Section 5

    Overall

    Verndale 15-5

    Pine River-Backus 13-5

    Braham 11-12

    Onamia 11-8

    Pillager 10-10

    Laporte 9-4

    W-H-A 9-4

    Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 8-9

    KMS 8-4

    Browerville-EV 8-11

    Kimball Area 7-5

    Swanville 6-9

    Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City 4-12

    Royalton 4-6

    Upsala 3-12

    East Central 3-9

    Bertha-Hewitt 2-11

    Hinckley-Finlayson 2-10

    Nevis 2-6

    Isle 0-6

    Ogilvie 0-7

