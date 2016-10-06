Area Football Standings
(Oct. 6)
Class 5A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Alexandria 3-0 5-0
Brainerd 2-0 4-1
Moorhead 2-2 2-3
Sartell 1-1 2-3
Bemidji 0-2 1-4
St. Cloud Apollo 0-3 1-4
Class 4A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Fergus Falls 1-0 5-0
Detroit Lakes 1-1 4-1
Rocori 1-0 3-2
Willmar 0-1 1-4
Thief River Falls 0-0 2-3
Little Falls 0-1 1-4
Class 3A
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Perham 3-0 4-1
D-G-F 0-0 4-1
Aitkin 0-0 4-1
Park Rapids 1-1 3-2
Pequot Lakes 1-1 2-3
East Grand Forks 0-2 1-4
Roseau 0-1 0-5
Class 2A
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Pillager 0-0 5-0
Staples-Motley 0-1 3-2
Breckenridge 0-0 3-2
Otter Tail Central 2-0 3-2
West Central 0-0 1-4
Wadena-DC 1-0 1-4
Pelican Rapids 0-0 0-5
Long Prairie-GE 0-2 0-5
Section 8
Sect. Overall
Barnesville 2-0 5-0
Hawley 1-0 4-1
Warroad 0-1 3-2
United NC 0-0 3-2
Bagley 0-0 3-2
Crookston 0-1 1-4
Frazee 0-1 0-5
Class 1A
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Walker-H-A 1-0 5-0
Parkers Prairie 0-0 4-1
Pine River-Backus 1-0 5-0
Browerville-EV 0-0 3-2
Lake Park-Aud. 0-0 2-3
New York Mills 0-2 0-5
9-Man
Section 4
Sect. Overall
Verndale 3-0 5-0
Wheaton-HN 1-0 5-0
Brandon-Evansville 2-1 4-1
FF Hillcrest 1-1 4-1
Hancock 0-2 3-2
Bertha-Hewitt 1-2 3-2
Clinton-GB 1-3 2-3
Underwood 0-1 2-3
Section 6
Sect. Overall
Waubun 2-0 5-0
Nevis 0-0 5-0
Ada-Borup 0-1 4-1
NCE-UH 1-0 3-2
Rothsay 0-0 1-4
Norman Cty West 1-1 1-4
Laporte 1-0 1-4
Cass Lake-Bena 0-2 0-5