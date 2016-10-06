Search
    Area Football Standings

    Posted Today at 11:20 a.m.

    (Oct. 6)

    Class 5A

    Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Alexandria 3-0 5-0

    Brainerd 2-0 4-1

    Moorhead 2-2 2-3

    Sartell 1-1 2-3

    Bemidji 0-2 1-4

    St. Cloud Apollo 0-3 1-4

    Class 4A

    Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Fergus Falls 1-0 5-0

    Detroit Lakes 1-1 4-1

    Rocori 1-0 3-2

    Willmar 0-1 1-4

    Thief River Falls 0-0 2-3

    Little Falls 0-1 1-4

    Class 3A

    Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Perham 3-0 4-1

    D-G-F 0-0 4-1

    Aitkin 0-0 4-1

    Park Rapids 1-1 3-2

    Pequot Lakes 1-1 2-3

    East Grand Forks 0-2 1-4

    Roseau 0-1 0-5

    Class 2A

    Section 6

    Sect. Overall

    Pillager 0-0 5-0

    Staples-Motley 0-1 3-2

    Breckenridge 0-0 3-2

    Otter Tail Central 2-0 3-2

    West Central 0-0 1-4

    Wadena-DC 1-0 1-4

    Pelican Rapids 0-0 0-5

    Long Prairie-GE 0-2 0-5

    Section 8

    Sect. Overall

    Barnesville 2-0 5-0

    Hawley 1-0 4-1

    Warroad 0-1 3-2

    United NC 0-0 3-2

    Bagley 0-0 3-2

    Crookston 0-1 1-4

    Frazee 0-1 0-5

    Class 1A

    Section 6

    Sect. Overall

    Walker-H-A 1-0 5-0

    Parkers Prairie 0-0 4-1

    Pine River-Backus 1-0 5-0

    Browerville-EV 0-0 3-2

    Lake Park-Aud. 0-0 2-3

    New York Mills 0-2 0-5

    9-Man

    Section 4

    Sect. Overall

    Verndale 3-0 5-0

    Wheaton-HN 1-0 5-0

    Brandon-Evansville 2-1 4-1

    FF Hillcrest 1-1 4-1

    Hancock 0-2 3-2

    Bertha-Hewitt 1-2 3-2

    Clinton-GB 1-3 2-3

    Underwood 0-1 2-3

    Section 6

    Sect. Overall

    Waubun 2-0 5-0

    Nevis 0-0 5-0

    Ada-Borup 0-1 4-1

    NCE-UH 1-0 3-2

    Rothsay 0-0 1-4

    Norman Cty West 1-1 1-4

    Laporte 1-0 1-4

    Cass Lake-Bena 0-2 0-5

