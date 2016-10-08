Wolverines tagged with 5-2 tennis loss
Two Wadena-Deer Creek doubles teams posted victories Thursday in a 5-2 tennis loss to Perham/New York Mills on the Perham courts.
Jess Rondestvedt and No. 1 doubles partner McKayla Woods won 7-5, 6-0 over Caitlin Moulzolf and Mallory Weber. Sarah Moen and Kate Schmidt claimed the No. 2 doubles match 3-6, 6-4, 13-11 over Ellie Birkeland and Kiera Radniecki.
Perham-New York Mills made a clean sweep in singles play.
Section 8 tennis action begins Oct. 11 at Courts Plus in Fargo.
Perham/NYM 5, Wadena-Deer Creek 2
Singles
1: Josie Beachy (P/NYM)) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-0, 6-3
2: MaKayla Melvin (P/NYM) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 10-5
3: Brianna Schwanke (P/NYM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-0, 6-1
4: Michelle Swyter (P/NYM) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1: Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) def. Caitlin Moulzolf-Mallory Weber (P/NYM) 7-5, 6-0
2: Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) def. Elle Birkeland-Kiera Radniecki (P/NYM) 3-6, 6-4, 13-11
3: Jade Lening-JoJo Winkels (P/NYM) def. Kaitlyn Lane-Amber Moen (WDC) 6-2, 6-0