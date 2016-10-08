Wolverines tagged with 5-2 tennis loss

Two Wadena-Deer Creek doubles teams posted victories Thursday in a 5-2 tennis loss to Perham/New York Mills on the Perham courts.

Jess Rondestvedt and No. 1 doubles partner McKayla Woods won 7-5, 6-0 over Caitlin Moulzolf and Mallory Weber. Sarah Moen and Kate Schmidt claimed the No. 2 doubles match 3-6, 6-4, 13-11 over Ellie Birkeland and Kiera Radniecki.