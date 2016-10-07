Wolverines suffer 49-20 Homecoming setback

Big Dacotah Mittag (60) drew a gaggle of Hawley tacklers as he fought for the goal line during a short yardage goal line situation in Friday's Homecoming game. Mittag was stopped short of the end zone but the Wolverines hit paydirt on the following play. State-ranked Hawley posted a 57-6 win over the Wolverines.

The Hawley Nuggets pushed the pedal down in the second half Friday to hand Wadena-Deer Creek's Wolverines a 49-20 loss in their Homecoming game.

Coming off their first loss of the season, a 20-12 setback at the hands of Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, the Nuggets turned loose a devastating pair of ground gainers in Donnie Loegering and Trayton Cossette. Loegering punched in three touchdowns on runs of 71, nine and 11 yards. Loegering carried the ball 14 times for a game-high 121 yards. Cossette recorded 114 yards of rushing offense on 10 carries and scored once on a 24-yard run.

Loegering also found Chase Libak on a 45-yard pass play. Blake Omberg and Jacob Vetter scored on jaunts of 20 and 24 yards.

The Wolverines fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter before getting their offense on track. WDC quarterback Jake Dykhoff capped the first quarter scoring drive with a two-yard strike to Lee Spencer.

The Wolverines kept the heat on in the second quarter when Dykhoff marched his team down to the six. Spencer shook off a Hawley defender in the corner of the end zone and made a falling grab to bring WDC within nine, 21-12.

The Wolverines were outscored 20-6 in the second half. Dyhoff hit Preston Warren in the third quarter for six and went back to him for the conversion points.

The Nuggets outgained the Wolverines 424-294.

Dykhoff connected with Spencer seven times for 75 yards. The junior quarterback also went to Warren five times for 61 yards.

Warren ran the ball seven times for 59 yards.

The Wolverines are now 1-4 as they head to Frazee Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

The victory gave the Nuggets a 4-1 mark.

Hawley 21 8 14 6 - 49

WDC 6 6 8 0 - 20

Hawley: Donnie Loegering 71 yd run (PAT Jonathan Schledt kick), Loegering 9 yd run (PAT failed), Chase Libak 45 yd pass from Loegering (PAT Drew Thompson run), Blake Omberg 20 yd run (PAT failed), Loegering 11 yd run (PAT Trayton Cossette run), Jacob Vetter 24 yd run (PAT failed), Cossette 24 yd run (PAT failed)

WDC: Lee Spencer 2 yd pass from Jake Dykhoff (PAT failed), Spencer 6 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT failed), Preston Warren 6 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT Warren run)

Haw. WDC

First Downs 20 14

Yards Rushing 347 131

Yards Passing 77 163

Total Yards 424 294

Passes 4-8 13-43

Intercepted by 0 0

Fumbles lost 0 1

Penalties 2-40 5-45