Bowling scores - Oct. 6 edition
Sunday
Sunset
Final Touch - 47
Hunkes Transfer - 42.5
MN Valley Irrigation - 38
Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 38
The Fun Team - 38
Samuelson Laney - 37.5
Whiskey Creek Saloon - 36.5
Gene's Team - 36
Wadena Lanes - 33
Central MN Credit Union - 31
Certified Auto Repair - 30
Star Bank - 24.5
High Team Series: Final Touch - 2865
High Team Game: Final Touch - 1282
High Individual Men's Series:
Mike Almer - 743 (256)
Scott Gaudette - 647
Terry Selander - 640
High Individual Women's Series:
Ruth Lugert - 530
Sherrie Tuttle - 527
Dawn Captain - 507
Monday
Early Birds
Keith Waln Heating & Air 10 - 2
Team 3 8 - 4
Woodland Dental 7 - 5
MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 5
Wadena Asphalt 7 - 5
Wadena VFW 5 - 7
Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 7
City Dray 4 - 8
Wadena State Bank 4 - 8
Heltemes Electric 3 - 9
High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 1726
High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 630
High Individual Series:
Melissa Anderson - 580
Kaitlin Dunrud - 524
Kristina Kukacka - 517
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 224
Kaitlin Dunrud - 211
Char Wulf - 193
Ten Pin Keglers
KWAD 10 - 2
Central MN Credit Union 9 - 3
Moench Body Shop 9 - 3
Lyles Shoes 8 - 4
Lund Boats 7 - 5
Wadena State Bank 5 - 7
Greimans 0 -12
Ghost 0 - 12
High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2206
High Team Game: Wadena State Bank - 816
High Individual Series:
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 553
Lisa Rudolph - 541
Judy Tiede - 501
High Individual Games:
LuAnn Koskiniemi - 216
Kaitlin Dunrud - 198
Char Altenbrun - 197
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 12 - 4
Time Jewelry 12 - 4
Bulldog Pro Shop 10 - 6
Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 6.5
Home Town Crafts 8 - 8
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 9
Berzerkerz Molkky 6 - 10
Elks 5.5 - 10.5
1st National Bank 5 - 11
Ghost 5 - 11
High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1882
High Team Game: Berzerkerz Molkky - 674
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 734
Jeff Moen - 626
Dave Lemke - 579
High Individual Games:
Scott Petersen - 258
Ken Broker - 256
Chuck Matthes - 236
Thursday
Twilight
Staples Vet Clinic 12 - 4
Spectrum Marketing 12 - 4
Lefty's 9 - 7
Ted & Gens 7 - 9
Mason Brothers 5 - 11
Ghost 3 - 13
High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1629
High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 601
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 552
Judy Teide - 548
Deb Pundt - 476
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 229
Judy Teide - 196
Betty Klingaman - 473
City
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 82.5 - 37.5
Wadena Lanes 75 - 45
Prairie Lakes Seed 68 - 52
Brasel Construction 66 - 54
Team Industires 65 - 55
MN Valley Irrigation 62 - 58
Napa 58.5 - 61.5
RK Plumbing 52 - 68
Oakwood Supper Club 57.5 - 68.5
Ottertail Aggregate 49 - 71
J&K Trophy 48.5 - 71.5
Certified Auto 42 - 78
High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 3429
High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1185
High Individual Series:
Scott Gaudette - 713
Scott Sweere - 698
Scott Petersen - 676
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 279
Scott Gaudette - 267
Greg Farmor - 256