Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bowling scores - Oct. 6 edition

    By none Today at 12:10 a.m.

    Sunday

    Sunset

    Final Touch - 47

    Hunkes Transfer - 42.5

    MN Valley Irrigation - 38

    Bootleggers Bar & Grill - 38

    The Fun Team - 38

    Samuelson Laney - 37.5

    Whiskey Creek Saloon - 36.5

    Gene's Team - 36

    Wadena Lanes - 33

    Central MN Credit Union - 31

    Certified Auto Repair - 30

    Star Bank - 24.5

    High Team Series: Final Touch - 2865

    High Team Game: Final Touch - 1282

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Mike Almer - 743 (256)

    Scott Gaudette - 647

    Terry Selander - 640

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 530

    Sherrie Tuttle - 527

    Dawn Captain - 507

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Keith Waln Heating & Air 10 - 2

    Team 3 8 - 4

    Woodland Dental 7 - 5

    MN Valley Irrigation 7 - 5

    Wadena Asphalt 7 - 5

    Wadena VFW 5 - 7

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 7

    City Dray 4 - 8

    Wadena State Bank 4 - 8

    Heltemes Electric 3 - 9

    High Team Series: MN Valley Irrigation - 1726

    High Team Game: MN Valley Irrigation - 630

    High Individual Series:

    Melissa Anderson - 580

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 524

    Kristina Kukacka - 517

    High Individual Games:

    Melissa Anderson - 224

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 211

    Char Wulf - 193

    Ten Pin Keglers

    KWAD 10 - 2

    Central MN Credit Union 9 - 3

    Moench Body Shop 9 - 3

    Lyles Shoes 8 - 4

    Lund Boats 7 - 5

    Wadena State Bank 5 - 7

    Greimans 0 -12

    Ghost 0 - 12

    High Team Series: Wadena State Bank - 2206

    High Team Game: Wadena State Bank - 816

    High Individual Series:

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 553

    Lisa Rudolph - 541

    Judy Tiede - 501

    High Individual Games:

    LuAnn Koskiniemi - 216

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 198

    Char Altenbrun - 197

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 12 - 4

    Time Jewelry 12 - 4

    Bulldog Pro Shop 10 - 6

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 9.5 - 6.5

    Home Town Crafts 8 - 8

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 7 - 9

    Berzerkerz Molkky 6 - 10

    Elks 5.5 - 10.5

    1st National Bank 5 - 11

    Ghost 5 - 11

    High Team Series: Pro Dairy - 1882

    High Team Game: Berzerkerz Molkky - 674

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 734

    Jeff Moen - 626

    Dave Lemke - 579

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Petersen - 258

    Ken Broker - 256

    Chuck Matthes - 236

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Staples Vet Clinic 12 - 4

    Spectrum Marketing 12 - 4

    Lefty's 9 - 7

    Ted & Gens 7 - 9

    Mason Brothers 5 - 11

    Ghost 3 - 13

    High Team Series: Mason Brothers - 1629

    High Team Game: Staples Vet Clinic - 601

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 552

    Judy Teide - 548

    Deb Pundt - 476

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 229

    Judy Teide - 196

    Betty Klingaman - 473

    City

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 82.5 - 37.5

    Wadena Lanes 75 - 45

    Prairie Lakes Seed 68 - 52

    Brasel Construction 66 - 54

    Team Industires 65 - 55

    MN Valley Irrigation 62 - 58

    Napa 58.5 - 61.5

    RK Plumbing 52 - 68

    Oakwood Supper Club 57.5 - 68.5

    Ottertail Aggregate 49 - 71

    J&K Trophy 48.5 - 71.5

    Certified Auto 42 - 78

    High Team Series: Wadena Lanes - 3429

    High Team Game: Ross Seelhammer Plumbing - 1185

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Gaudette - 713

    Scott Sweere - 698

    Scott Petersen - 676

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 279

    Scott Gaudette - 267

    Greg Farmor - 256

    Explore related topics:sportsbowling
    Advertisement