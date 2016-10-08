Pirates pummel Tigers 57-6 to remain undefeated

Verndale's Tyler Willis (58) and Dan Deppa (18) zeroed in on Rothsay running back Jacob Christ (23) in Friday's Homecoming game at Mahlen Field. The hometown Pirates racked up a 57-6 victory over the Tigers. Photo by Brian hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Mack Jones completed seven of nine passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns Friday as Verndale's Pirates ran roughshod over Rothsay 57-6 in a Homecoming game at Mahlen Field.

The Pirates, who are ranked ninth in Class Nine-man football, have two shutouts to their credit. Mike Mahlen's club has allowed only 34 points in pushing their record to 5-0.

Jones found Mac Schluttner open on touchdown passes of 54 and 32 yards. He also connected with Josh Bounds on a two-yard TD flip.

The Pirates built a 30-0 lead in the first half and kept the Tigers off the scoreboard until the final quarter.

Taylor Willis played a big part in the victory as he broke off a 34-yard round to start the second half and later returned a kickoff 75 yards for six.

A 41-yard run by Luke Weniger, an 80-yard punt return by Jordan Brownlow and a 55-yard fumble return by Jackson Strom completed the touchdown parade for Verndale.

The Tigers ran up 204 yards on the ground with Wyatt Curtis, who gained 406 yards and scored five rushing touchdowns in Rothsay's Sept. 23 win over Underwood, converting on a 19-yard scoring carry. The Tigers ran off 58 rushing plays to Verndale's 25 but three pass completions picked up only nine yards.

Jones and Bounds were Verndale's top tacklers with 12 and 10 stops respectively. Brownlow combined with Jarret Kveton and Matt Steege for 23 tackles.

Jones and Weniger were Verndale's top rushers as they combined for 153 yards on 12 attempts. Schluttner caught four passes for 96 yards.

The Tigers dropped to 1-4.

The Verndale team travels to Underwood for a 7 p.m. game Friday. The Rockets, who claimed top honors in the Section 4, Class Nine-man playoffs last season, bring a 2-3 mark into the game.

Rothsay 0 0 0 6 - 6

Verndale 16 14 14 13 - 57

Rothsay: Wyatt Curtis 19 yd run (PAT failed)

Verndale: Mac Schluttner 54 yd pass from Mack Jones (PAT Schluttner pass from Jones), Luke Weniger 41 yd run (PAT Jones run), Schluttner 32 yd run (PAT Schluttner pass from Jones), Josh Bounds 2 yd pass from Jones (PAT failed), Taylor Willis 34 yd run (PAT Jones kick), Jordan Brownlow 80 yd punt return (PAT Jones kick), Willis 75 yd kickoff return (PAT Jones kick), Jackson Strom 55 yd fumble return (PAT failed)

Roth. Vern.

First Downs 14 10

Yards Rushing 204 230

Yards Passing 9 168

Total Yards 213 398

Passes 3-7 7-9

Penalties 1-5 6-60