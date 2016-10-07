Wolverines remain unbeaten in Park Region

Wadena-Deer Creek's Kylee Hopp (15) and Kennedy Gravelle (7) leaped to block a shot by Pillager's Jordan Forsberg (10) in last Thursday's volleyball contest on the Pillager court. Watching the action is WDC's Ashley Adams (5) and Pillager's Kassie Gardner (4) and Julia Johnson (13). Photo by Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines went to 4-0 in Park Region Conference play Thursday as they took three straight from Pillager.

Ellie Miron led the Wolverines in kills with 13. Ashley Adams came up with 21 set assists.

Kassie Garner was Pillager's kill leader with eight. Tricia Engholm collected 15 set assists and 10 digs. Hailea Books paced the Huskies in digs with 16.

The Wolverines improved to 15-4 overall.

Following a trip to Sebeka on Thursday the Wolverines will compete Friday and Saturday in the St. Michael-Albertville Tournament.

WDC 25 25 25

Pillager 8 15 18

Kills- Ellie Miron-13, Casey Volkmann-3, Kennedy Gravelle-3, Aly Daigneault-2, Kylee Hopp-1, Ashley Adams-1

Blocking - Kennedy Gravelle-4, Kylee Hopp-2, Ellie Miron-2, Casey Volkmann-2, Aly Daigneault-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-8 for 9, Ashley Adams-6 for 6, Lila Lohmiller - 17 for 17 with 4 aces, Katlyn Heaton - 9 for 9 with 2 aces, Kyla Ness - 13 for 15, MacKenzie Carsten -16 for 16

Digs- Casey Volkmann-9, Ashley Adams-1, Lila Lohmiller-8, Katlyn Heaton-6, Kyla Ness-6, MacKenzie Carsten-1

Park Rapids 3, WDC 1

The Wolverines posted a 25-20 victory in Game 1 Friday before watching the Panthers take three straight on the WDC court.

Ellie Miron paced the Wolverines with 14 kills and six blocks. Casey Volkmann was 16 of 16 at the service line and contributed nine kills. Ashley Adams recorded 24 set assists. Volkmann, Lila Lohmiller and Katlyn Heaton combined for 44 digs

Park Rapids 20 25 25 25

WDC 25 12 19 20

Kills - Ellie Miron-14, Casey Volkmann-9, Aly Daigneault-2, Kennedy

Gravelle-1

Blocking - Ellie Miron-6, Kennedy Gravelle-3, Ashley Adams-2, Casey

Volkmann-2, Aly Daigneault-2

Serving - Casey Volkmann-16 for 16 with an ace, Ashley Adams-9 for 12, Lila Lohmiller-11 for 11 with 2 aces, Katlyn Heaton-7 for 8, Kyla Ness-15 for 16, MacKenzie Carsten-5 for 5 with an ace, Mari Grendahl-2 for 3

Digs- Casey Volkmann-16, Lila Lohmiller-18, Katlyn Heaton-10, Kyla Ness-7, Ashley Adams-6, Kylee Hopp-5, Courtny Warren-1, MacKenzie Carsten-1

Setting Assists- Ashley Adams-24