Wolverines place 24th, 25th in Swain Invitational

Mike Brunsberg saw his Wadena-Deer Creek boys place 24th and his girls finish 25th Saturday in Class A cross country competition at the Swain Invitational in Duluth.

WDC's Noah Ross finished 53rd with a time of 18:27. Teammate Lucas Hinojos finished in the Top 100 of the 34-team race with a time of 19:91.

Setting the pace for the Class A boys was Lake City standout Carl Kozlowski with a 16:22.

WDC's Abby Motschenbacher took 106th in the Class A girls' field with a time of 23:13. Bel Snyder was 120th with a 23:37. Tierney Wolfgram of the Math and Science Academy won the 32-team girls' race with a time of 18:24.

The Perham Yellowjackets made a sweep of Class A team honors. The Perham boys finished the race with 58 points while the Perham girls posted a score of 93. The WDC boys had a score of 625 and the WDC girls a score of 607.

Top 50 finishers for the Wolverines included Johanna Brunsberg and Hailey Peterson in junior high girls' competition. Brunsberg ran a 13:32 while Peterson turned in a 13:36. WDC junior varsity runner Corbett Wensmann turned in a rare personal best on the Swain course by posting a 22:28 in a 5K race.

The Wolverines are slated to compete in the Perham Invitational on Thursday.

Boys

Team

(Top Five)

1. Perham 58, 2. Mora 79, 3. Pequot Lakes 176, 4. Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin 187, 5. Lake City 188

Wadena-Deer Creek

53. Noah Ross 18:27, 92. Lucas Hinojos 19:01, 116. Bereket Loer 19:16, 185. Konnor Stueve 20:35, 219. Wyatt Peterson 21:45, 224. Jerry Wang 22:06

Girls

Team

(Top Five)

1. Perham 93, 2. Trinity School at River Ridge 161, 3. Mora 176, 4. Proctor 178, 5. United North Central 186

Wadena-Deer Creek

106. Abby Motschenbacher 23:13, 120. Bel Snyder 23:37, 128. Eve Collins 23:49, 138. Sam Malone 24:06, 157. McKenna Wangsness 24:43, 168. Elissa Ikola 25:09, 181. Tiffany Meeks 26:15

WDC varsity harriers grab runner-up honors

Noah Ross took a second and Abby Motschenbacher earned an eighth Tuesday as the Wadena-Deer Creek varsity cross country teams both placed second to Staples-Motley in the Northland Invitational at Deer River.

Ross ran a time of 17:16 in his bid for top honors. Staples-Motley's Emmet Anderson won the race with a 17:03. Bereket Loer and Lucas Hinojos finished fifth and sixth respectively with times of 17:48 and 17:49. Isaac Hale was 10th with an 18:22.

Motschenbacher was clocked at 22:19. Bel Snyder, Eve Collins and Sam Malone were ninth, 10th and 11th with times of 22:20, 22:38 and 22:52.

Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney led the varsity pack with a 19:37.

WDC's top finishers in the junior varsity/junior high races were Jerry Wang and Johanna Brunsberg. Wang ran a third place time of 9:55. Brunsberg turned in a fourth place time of 11:28.

Fourteen WDC harriers were Top 10 finishers in the varsity and junior varsity races.

Northland Invitational

Boys

Team

Staples-Motley 36, Wadena-Deer Creek 38, Cromwell 89, Northland/Deer River 122, Pine River-Backus 124, Pillager 177

Wadena-Deer Creek

2. Noah Ross 17:16, 5. Bereket Loer 17:47, 6. Lucas Hinojos 17:48, 10. Isaac Hale 18:22, 15. Konnor Stueve 18:37

Girls

Team

Staples-Motley 17, Wadena-Deer Creek 54, Pillager 120, Deer River-Northland 120, Pine River-Backus 145, Cromwell Inc.

Wadena-Deer Creek

8. Abby Motschenbacher 22:19, 9. Bel Snyder 22:20, 10. Eve Collins 22:38, 11. Samantha Malone 22:52, 16. Elissa Ikola 23:26