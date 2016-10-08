Pirates triumph over Bertha-Hewitt

Shania Glenz racked up 17 kills while Mardi Ehrmantraut and Morgan Glenz combined for eight ace serves Thursday in a three-game sweep of Bertha-Hewitt.

Morgan Glenz was Verndale's back row standout with 21 digs. Molly Brownlow chipped in with 14. Ehrmantraut and Megan Dougherty teamed up for 26 assists.

The Pirates improved to 3-1 in the Park Region Conference and moved to 14-5 overall.

The Pirates will travel to Henning Thursday for a PRC test.

Bertha-Hewitt 11 19 14

Verndale 25 25 25

Leah Crider 1 kill

Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 dig

Alyssa Thompson 2 ace serves, 5 kills, 7 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 17 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 4 ace serves, 12 set assists, 4 digs

Morgan Glenz 4 ace serves, 7 kills, 21 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 1 ace serve, 1 dig

Katie Johnson 1 kill, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 14 set assists, 5 digs

Alexys Thompson 3 kills, 1 block, 1 set assist, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 14 digs

Verndale 3, Pine River-Backus 2

Down two games to none the Pirates stormed back to defeat Pine River-Backus in five sets Tuesday at Pine River.

Shani Glenz came up with 25 kills and 16 digs while Morgan Glenz chipped in with 18 kills and 17 digs. Molly Brownlow contributed 13 saves from the back row. Megan Dougherty was Verndale's top setter with 24 assists. Haley Stinar added 15.

Miah Hansen and Annie Semmler had monster nights for Pine River-Backus. Hansen led the team with 27 kills and four blocks. Semmler dished out 46 assists to go along with three blocks. Gabby Rainwater led the Tigers with 13 digs.

The victory boosted the Pirates to 13-5. The Tigers dropped to 12-5.

Verndale 20 22 25 25 15

PR-B 25 25 18 20 11

Allison Olsson 1 kill, 1 block, 2 digs

Alyssa Thompson 2 kills, .5 block, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 1 ace serve, 25 kills, 1.5 blocks, 1 set assist, 16 digs

Morgan Glenz 18 kills, 17 digs

Katie Johnson 1 block, 5 set assists, 1 did

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 15 set assists, 13 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 24 set assists, 7 digs

Alexys Thompson 5 kills, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 2 ace serves, 13 digs