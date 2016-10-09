Schneider notches win at Fosston Invitational

Lili Schneider's winning time of 1:18.50 in the 100 breaststroke highlighted a fourth place finish by Staples-Motley Saturday in the Fosston Invitational.

The 200 medley relay team of Schneider, Emily Veronen, Autumn Nelsen and Emma Gerard swam a runner-up time of 2:11.

The Cardinals will compete in True Team competition Saturday and host Perham Oct. 10

Fosston Invitational

200 medley relay: 2.Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:11

50 freestyle: 4.Gerard (S-M) 29.85

100 butterfly: 4.Nelsen (S-M) 1:17, 5.Brianna Hinman (S-M) 1:20

200 freestyle relay: 4.Staples-Motley (Nelsen, Joelle Bounds, Hinman, Gerard) 2:05

100 backstroke: 3.Emily Veronen (S-M) 1:12

100 breaststroke: 1.Schneider (S-M) 1:18.50

400 freestyle relay: 5.Staples-Motley (Schneider, Adriana Dickey, Hinman, Veronen) 4:39

Park Rapids 100, Staples-Motley 61

The Park Rapids Panthers claimed nine of 12 events Thursday in a 100-61 Mid-State Conference win over Staples-Motley.

Emily Veronen teamed up wil Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen and Emma Gerard to win the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:12.05.

Veronen was an individual champion in the 100 back with a 1:13.63. Schneider took top honors in the 100 breaststroke with a 1:20.40.

200 medley relay: 1. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Emma Gerard) 2:12.05; 4. Staples-Motley (Adriana Dickey, Brianna Hinman, Hannah Hinman, Joelle Bounds) 2:36.67

200 freestyle: 1.Liesel Smee (PR) 2:20.45, 3.Veronen (S-M) 2:24.62, 5. Bounds (S-M) 2:33.30, 6. Jaden Engebretson (SM) 2:36.53

200 individual medley: 1. Jordan Klemmer (PR) 2:41.40, 4.B. Hinman (S-M) 2:53.15, 5. Nelsen (S-M) 2:53.35

50 freestyle: 1. Ellie Ulvin (PR) 27.20, 3. Schneider (S-M) 29.75, 4.Gerard (S-M) 30.11,

Diving: 1.Katie Eischens (PR) 165.05

100 butterfly: 1.Maija Hovelsrud (PR) 1:14.69, 4.Adriana Dickey (S-M) 1:28.42, 5. H. Hinman (S-M) 1:30.31

100 freestyle: 1.Ulvin (PR) 1:01.46, 3.Nelsen (S-M) 1:07.28, 4.Engebretson (S-M) 1:08.25

500 freestyle: 1. Smee (PR) 6:04.37, 3. Bounds (S-M) 6:39.42

200 freestyle relay: 1. Park Rapids 2:02.31; 3. Staples-Motley (Dickey, Aleeah Halverson, Bounds, B. Hinman) 2:11.37

100 backstroke: 1. Veronen (S-M) 1:13.63

100 breaststroke: 1. Schneider (S-M) 1:20.40, 4. B. Hinman (S-M) 1:32.53

400 freestyle relay: 1. Park Rapids 4:14.97; 3. Staples-Motley (Nelsen, Engebretson, Veronen, Schneider) 4:29.84; 4. Staples-Motley (Halverson, Evelyn Gonzalez, Cassidy Barthel, H. Hinman) 4:28.96

Fosston 65, Staples-Motley 29

The Cardinals claimed two firsts Tuesday in a 65-29 swimming and diving loss to Fosston.

Lili Schneider was a standout for the Cards with a first in the 100 breaststroke and a second in the 200 free. Schneider also swam a leg for Staples-Motley's winning 200 medley relay team which included Emily Veronen, Autumn Nelsen and Jaden Engebretson.

Nelsen and Engebretson picked up seconds for the Cards in the 100 butterfly and 100 free.