Former Viking to sign autographs Friday in Wadena

Former Minnesota Vikings linebacker Walker Lee Ashley will be in Wadena Friday to sign autographs and raise donations for Wadena-Deer Creek athletics.

Ashley played professional football for Minnesota and Kansas City during his NFL career, which ran from 1983 to 1990.

A lunch will be served from Noon to 1:15 p.m. at the BBQ Smokehouse. The Homecoming parade is set for 2 p.m. From 5 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. a supper will be held at the Firehouse Bar and Grille. Following the 7 p.m. Homecoming football game with Hawley, Ashley will be present at a post-game party at the Whiskey Creek Saloon.