Silverstreaks hand Wolverines 46-6 loss

Logan Wolf racked up 101 rushing yards for the Silverstreaks on six carries. Colton Waldvogel ran the ball eight times for 91 yards and one touchdown. Gage Larson rushed seven times for 67 yards.

Jake Dykhoff carried the rushing and passing load for the Wolverines. The WDC quarterback logged 41 yards on 13 carries and completed 11 of his 33 passes for 163 yards. Preston Warren grabbed three Dykhoff aerials for 47 yards. Lee Spencer hauled in three for 45 yards. Tyler Wheeler was WDC's top tackler with five solo stops and four assists. Carter Wright made three solo tackles and assisted on six more.

The Wolverines are 1-3 at the midway point of the regular season. The Wolverines will host state-ranked Hawley Friday in a 7 p.m. Homecoming game.

WDC 0 6 0 0 - 6

Osakis 6 15 19 6 - 46

WDC: Dacotah Mittag 1 yd run (PAT failed)

Osakis: Colton Waldvogel 29 yd run (PAT failed), Glenn Seela 1 yd run (PAT run), Seela 3 yd run (PAT kick), Seela 1 yd run (PAT failed), Gage Larson 33 yd run (PAT failed), Zach Weir 15 yd run (PAT kick)

WDC Osakis

First Downs 15 18

Yards Rushing 78 312

Yards Passing 163 4

Total Yards 241 316

Passes 11-33 1-4

Intercepted by 0 2

Fumbles lost 1 0

Penalties 3-21 6-64