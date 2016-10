Veronen, Schneider lead Cardinal swimmers

Staples-Motley's Emily Veronen posted a winning 1:10.52 in the 100 back and swam a leg for the winning 200 medley relay team Tuesday in a 91-79 dual loss to Fosston.

Veronen scored runner-up points for the Cardinals in the 200 individual medley with a 2:42.18. She swam a leg for Staples-Motley's second place 400 free relay team.

Lili Schneider won the 100 breaststroke for the Cards with a 1:20.39 effort. Her 2:23.47 time in the 200 individual medley gave the Cards runner-up points. Schneider also swam on the 200 medley and 400 relay teams.

Autumn Nelsen gave the Cardinals second place points in the 50 free and 100 fly with times of 30:46 and 1:16.06. Nelsen was also a member of the winning 200 medley and runner-up 400 freestyle relay squads.

Fosston-Bagley 91, Staples-Motley 79

200 medley relay: 1. Staples-Motley (Emily Veronen, Lili Schneider, Autumn Nelsen, Brianna Hinman)

200 freestyle: 2. Schneider 2:23.47, 3. Joelle Bounds 2:32.09

200 individual medley: 2. Veronen 2:42.18, 3. Hinman 2:42.18

50 freestyle: 2. Autumn Nelsen 30.46, 3. Jaden Engebretson 31.01

100 butterfly: 2. Nelsen 1:16.06, 3. Hinman 1:22.60

100 freestyle: 2. Engebretson 1:08.82, 3. Adriana Dickey 1:12.60

500 freestyle: 3. Joelle Bounds 6:53.67

100 backstroke: 1. Veronen 1:10.52

100 breaststroke: 1. Schneider 1:20.39

400 freestyle relay: 2. Staples-Motley (Veronen, Engebretson, Nelsen, Schneider); 3. Staples-Motley (Halverson, Hinman, Dickey, Bounds)