Bowling scores - Sept. 29 edition
Monday
Early Birds
Keith Waln Heating 6 - 2
Wadena Asphalt 6 - 2
Wadena VFW 5 - 3
Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 3
Woodland Dental 4 - 4
MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 4
Team 3 4 - 4
City Dray 2 - 6
Heltemes Electric 2 - 6
Wadena State Bank 2 - 6
High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1706
High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 618
High Individual Series:
Melissa Anderson - 555
Wanda Fultz - 546
Kaitlin Dunrud - 529
High Individual Games:
Melissa Anderson - 213
Marlene Burg - 211
Wanda Fultz - 210
Ten Pin Keglers
Lyles Shoe's 8 - 0
Central MN Credit Union 8 - 0
KWAD 7 - 1
Moench Body Shop 5 - 3
Lund Boats 3 - 5
Wadena State Bank 1 - 7
Greimans 0 - 8
Ghost 0 - 8
High Team Series: Moench Body Shop - 2382
High Team Game: Moench Body Shop - 828
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 614
Dawn Wirth - 550
Melissa Anderson - 543
High Individual Games:
Ruth Lugert - 225
Dawn Wirth - 222
Lisa Rudolph - 211
Tuesday
Twilite
Pro Dairy 9 - 3
Time Jewelry 8 - 4
Jerry's Six Pack Auto 6 - 6
Bulldog Pro Shop 6 - 6
Hometown Crafts 5 - 7
Whiskey Creek Saloon 5.5 - 6.5
Elks 5.5 - 6.5
1st National Bank 5 - 7
Ghost 5 - 7
Berzerkerz Molkky 5 - 7
High Team Series: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 1887
High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 677
High Individual Series:
Scott Petersen - 655
Jeff Moen - 629
Scott Sweere - 626
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 257
John Olson - 229
Dave Lemke - 226
Thursday
Twilight
Staples Vet Clinic 9 - 3
Spectrum Marketing 9 - 3
Lefty's 9 - 3
Ted & Gens 4 - 8
Mason Brothers 3 - 9
Ghost 2 - 10
High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1579
High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 585
High Individual Series:
Ruth Lugert - 510
Betty Klingaman - 473
Jackie Perius - 462
High Individual Games:
Marge Harrison - 184
Betty Klingaman - 183
Ruth Lugert - 180
City
Brasel Construction 60 - 30
Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 58.5 - 31.5
Team Industries 57 - 33
MN Valley Irrigation 53 - 37
Prairie Lakes Seed 53 - 37
Oakwood Supper Club 47.5 - 42.5
Wadena Lanes 45 - 45
J&K Trophy 38.5 - 51.5
Napa 37.5 - 52.5
RK Plumbing 33 - 57
Certified Auto Repair 30 - 60
Ottertail Aggregate 27 - 63
High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3455
High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1203
High Individual Series:
Ryan Eischens - 678
Mark Rolloff - 674
Steve Caughey - 673
High Individual Games:
Scott Sweere - 263
Darren Horton - 256
Steve Caughey - 248
Scott Petersen - 248
Friday
Dutch Treaters
Blue Ballers 8 - 4
KLN 7 - 5
Mike's Pro Shop 5 - 7
Josh's Team 4 - 8
High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2454
High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 859
High Individual Men's Series:
Josh Sweere - 632 (274)
Dustin Tigges - 627
Gordon Sharp - 623
High Individual Women's Series:
Kristen Lintner - 527
Tina Riendeau - 472
Sheri Tuttle - 470