    Bowling scores - Sept. 29 edition

    By none Today at 8:15 a.m.

    Monday

    Early Birds

    Keith Waln Heating 6 - 2

    Wadena Asphalt 6 - 2

    Wadena VFW 5 - 3

    Schuller Family Funeral Home 5 - 3

    Woodland Dental 4 - 4

    MN Valley Irrigation 4 - 4

    Team 3 4 - 4

    City Dray 2 - 6

    Heltemes Electric 2 - 6

    Wadena State Bank 2 - 6

    High Team Series: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 1706

    High Team Game: Keith Waln Heating & Air - 618

    High Individual Series:

    Melissa Anderson - 555

    Wanda Fultz - 546

    Kaitlin Dunrud - 529

    High Individual Games:

    Melissa Anderson - 213

    Marlene Burg - 211

    Wanda Fultz - 210

    Ten Pin Keglers

    Lyles Shoe's 8 - 0

    Central MN Credit Union 8 - 0

    KWAD 7 - 1

    Moench Body Shop 5 - 3

    Lund Boats 3 - 5

    Wadena State Bank 1 - 7

    Greimans 0 - 8

    Ghost 0 - 8

    High Team Series: Moench Body Shop - 2382

    High Team Game: Moench Body Shop - 828

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 614

    Dawn Wirth - 550

    Melissa Anderson - 543

    High Individual Games:

    Ruth Lugert - 225

    Dawn Wirth - 222

    Lisa Rudolph - 211

    Tuesday

    Twilite

    Pro Dairy 9 - 3

    Time Jewelry 8 - 4

    Jerry's Six Pack Auto 6 - 6

    Bulldog Pro Shop 6 - 6

    Hometown Crafts 5 - 7

    Whiskey Creek Saloon 5.5 - 6.5

    Elks 5.5 - 6.5

    1st National Bank 5 - 7

    Ghost 5 - 7

    Berzerkerz Molkky 5 - 7

    High Team Series: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 1887

    High Team Game: Whiskey Creek Saloon - 677

    High Individual Series:

    Scott Petersen - 655

    Jeff Moen - 629

    Scott Sweere - 626

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 257

    John Olson - 229

    Dave Lemke - 226

    Thursday

    Twilight

    Staples Vet Clinic 9 - 3

    Spectrum Marketing 9 - 3

    Lefty's 9 - 3

    Ted & Gens 4 - 8

    Mason Brothers 3 - 9

    Ghost 2 - 10

    High Team Series: Staples Vet Clinic - 1579

    High Team Game: Mason Brothers - 585

    High Individual Series:

    Ruth Lugert - 510

    Betty Klingaman - 473

    Jackie Perius - 462

    High Individual Games:

    Marge Harrison - 184

    Betty Klingaman - 183

    Ruth Lugert - 180

    City

    Brasel Construction 60 - 30

    Ross Seelhammer Plumbing 58.5 - 31.5

    Team Industries 57 - 33

    MN Valley Irrigation 53 - 37

    Prairie Lakes Seed 53 - 37

    Oakwood Supper Club 47.5 - 42.5

    Wadena Lanes 45 - 45

    J&K Trophy 38.5 - 51.5

    Napa 37.5 - 52.5

    RK Plumbing 33 - 57

    Certified Auto Repair 30 - 60

    Ottertail Aggregate 27 - 63

    High Team Series: Brasel Construction - 3455

    High Team Game: Brasel Construction - 1203

    High Individual Series:

    Ryan Eischens - 678

    Mark Rolloff - 674

    Steve Caughey - 673

    High Individual Games:

    Scott Sweere - 263

    Darren Horton - 256

    Steve Caughey - 248

    Scott Petersen - 248

    Friday

    Dutch Treaters

    Blue Ballers 8 - 4

    KLN 7 - 5

    Mike's Pro Shop 5 - 7

    Josh's Team 4 - 8

    High Team Series: Blue Ballers - 2454

    High Team Game: Blue Ballers - 859

    High Individual Men's Series:

    Josh Sweere - 632 (274)

    Dustin Tigges - 627

    Gordon Sharp - 623

    High Individual Women's Series:

    Kristen Lintner - 527

    Tina Riendeau - 472

    Sheri Tuttle - 470

