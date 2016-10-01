Ross finishes in Top 50 at Milaca Mega meet

Noah Ross placed 50th in Class A competition Saturday as the Wadena-Deer Creek varsity boys' cross country squad placed 17th in a field of 41 teams at the Milaca Mega.

Ross ran a time of 18:20. The fastest time in the race was a 16:05 turned in by Declan Dahlberg of Mounds View Academy.

Placing in the Top 100 for the Wolverines were Lucas Hinojos and Bereket Loer. Hinojos ran an 18:42 to claim 77th. Loer posted an 18:46 for 86th place.

The WDC boys finished right behind Staples-Motley in the boys' team competition with 496 points. The Cardinals, who were led by Emmet Anderson's 20th place time, finished with 488 points. The West Central Area boys defended their 2015 title by coming in with 139 points.

Abby Motschenbacher and Bel Snyder led the WDC girls' varsity with 104th and 105th place times of 23:07 and 23:09.

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen won the 34-team girls' race with a 19:11. Trinity took top honors with 140 points and United North Central placed second with 175. The WDC girls finished with 598 points.

WDC's Corbett Wensmann and Nick Soroko set career 5K personal records. Eighteen of the 23 WDC runners notched personal season bests.

The Milaca Mega draws teams from a five-state area.

The Wolverines will travel to Duluth Saturday for the Swain Invitational.

Wadena-Deer Creek

Boys

50. Noah Ross 18:20, 77. Lucas Hinojos 18:42, 86. Bereket Loer 18:48, 152. Isaac Hale 19:41. 168. Konnor Stueve 20:00, 183. Isaac Ries 20:07, 255. Luis Vollmer 22.08

Girls

104. Abby Motschenbacher 23:07, 105. Bel Snyder 23:09, 147. Eve Collins 24:17, 157. Sam Malone 24:25, 177. Elissa Ikola 25:16.09, 194. Tiffany Meeks 26.02, 225. Gabi Ross 27.53

WDC boys place eighth at Bagley

Noah Ross ran a 19th place time of 18.10.2 Tuesday to boost the Wadena-Deer Creek boys to an eighth-place finish in the Bagley Invitational.

Pequot Lakes won the 22-team race with a score of 38. The Wolverines came in with a 230 score.

Ada-Borup-Norman's Christian Sterton set the winning pace in the varsity race with a time of 16:54.

32. Bereket Loer finished 32nd for the Wolverines with a 18:38.5 while Lucas Hinojos placed 44th with an 18:52.

Abby Motschenbacher and Bel Snyder ran times of 23.19.2 and 23.19.9 to place 43rd and 45th for the Wolverines.

Park Rapids' Lydia Kantonen ran a winning 19:32 time.

Pelican Rapids had the best team score in the girls' race with 53 points. The Wolverines placed 10th in the 19-team field with 229.

The Perham varsity teams did not compete.

Jerry Wang ran 20th for WDC in the junior varsity boys' race. Johanna Brunsberg was 19th for WDC in the junior high girls' event.

The Section 8A meet will be held at Bagley's Twin Pines course Oct. 28.

Bagley Invitational

Team

Boys

Pequot Lakes 38, Ada-Borup-Norman 93, Dilworth-Glydon-Felton 96, International Falls 152, Crosby-Ironton 157, Hawley 188, Thief River Falls 201, Wadena-Deer Creek 230, United North Central 235, Roseau 247, Pine River-Backus 251, Park Rapids 263, Perham 312, Warroad 328, Lake Park-Audubon 382, Bagley 392

Wadena-Deer Creek

19. Noah Ross 18:10.2, 32. Bereket Loer 18:38.5, 44. Lucas Hinojos 18:52.8, 70. Isaac Hale 19:47.4, 96. Isaac Ries 20:43.4, 108. Wyatt Peterson 21:53.6,

Girls

Team

Pelican Rapids 53, Pequot Lakes 84, United North Central 88. East Grand Forks 102, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 146, Warroad 160, Thief River Falls 191, International Falls 199, Roseau 228, Wadena-Deer Creek 229, Perham 247, Crosby-Ironton 268, Pine River-Backus 304

Wadena-Deer Creek

43. Abby Motschenbacher 23:19.2, 54. Samantha Malone 24:00.7, 58. Eve Collins 24:11.5, 68. Elissa Ikola 25:11.8, 83. MacKenzie Salge 27:21.4