Weniger, Pirates lasso Mustangs 52-8

Luke Weniger scored three touchdowns and amassed 169 yards of total offense Friday as the undefeated Verndale Pirates rolled over Buffalo Lake-Hector 52-8.

Weniger sparked a 32-point first half with scoring runs of three and 51 yards and a touchdown reception of 50 yards. Weniger gained 90 yards on 10 rushing plays and caught three passes for 79 yards.

Mac Schluttner scored touchdowns on both offense and defense for the Pirates, After grabbing a seven-yard scoring pass from in the second quarter he opened the second half scoring with a 55-yard touchdown interception.

"Our defense really played well again," Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen said. "We also threw the ball pretty good."

Verndale quarterback Mack Jones went 15 for 20 for 164 yards. Jones took some of the heat off Verndale's dismal conversion rate by finding Jordan Brownlow twice and Schluttner, Sam Moore, Tyler Willis all once. Going into the Buffalo Lake-Hector game the Pirates had made good on only three of their conversion attempts.

Matt Steege and Jarret Kveton cashed in on runs of one and 62 yards for the Pirates. The pair also led the Pirates in tackles with nine each. Moore was credited with two of Verndale's four quarterback sacks. Schluttner was joined by Jaeden Ehrmantraut in picking off Buffalo Lake-Hector passes. The Mustangs were held to only 53 passing yards.

The Mustangs got on the board with 1:30 to play when Jake Watkins broke off a nifty 50-yard scoring run.

Mahlen's club will put a 4-0 record on the line Friday when they host Rothsay in a 7 p.m. game. The Tigers surprised Underwood 36-20 last Friday for their first victory of the season.

Verndale 8 24 8 12 - 52

Buffalo Lake-Hector 0 0 0 8 - 8

V: Luke Weniger 3 yd run (PAT Sam Moore pass from Mack Jones), Weniger 51 run (Mac Schluttner pass from Jones), Schluttner 7 yd pass from Jones (PAT Tyler Willis pass from Jones), Weniger 50 yd pass from Jones (PAT Jordan Brownlow pass from Jones), Schluttner 55 yd interception return (PAT Brownlow pass from Jones), Matt Steege 1 yd run (PAT failed), Jarret Kveton 62 yd run (PAT failed)

BLH: Jake Watkins 50 yd run (PAT August Bergstrom pass from Ben Dornseif)

Vern. BLH

First Downs 13 8

Yards Rushing 224 130

Yards Passing 164 53

Total Yards 388 183

Passes 15-20 6-14

Intercepted by 2 1

Penalties 3-25 2-10