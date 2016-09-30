Silverstreaks zip past Wolverines 7-0
Perennial state contender Osakis breezed past Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 Thursday in dual tennis action on the WDC courts.
The Silverstreaks took all four singles matches in straight sets. The Wolverines challenged Osakis in doubles competition with the No. 1 team of Jess Rondesvedt and McKayla Woods pulling out a 7-5 win their second match with Nicolle Klukken and Liza Sabrowsky. WDC's Sarah Moen and Abby Westrum posted a 6-4 win in their No. 2 match with Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth.
Coming up Sept. 27 for the Wolverines is a trip to Pequot Lakes.
Osakis 7, WDC 0
Singles
1: Tia Dykema (O) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) 6-0, 6-1
2: Shea Olson (O) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0
3: Lauren Scherr (O) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-0, 6-0
4: Camryn Hoffarth (O) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
1: Nicolle Klukken-Liz Sabrowsky (O) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 6-3, 5-7, (5-10)
2: Kali Giesler-Kalee Hoffarth (O) def. Sarah Moen-Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-2, 4-6 (10-5)
3: Kiara Hensley-Dinara Dykema (O) def. Kaitlynn Lane-Amber Moen (WDC) 6-2, 6-1
Wolverines earn split at Staples
The Wolverines swept singles play and took two of three doubles matches Tuesday as they clobbered Crosby-Ironton to earn a split in the Staples-Motley Triangular.
Abby Westrum, Lindy Jones, Madison Packer and Corra Endres made it a clean sweep for the Wolverines in singles play. Jones and Endres won in straight sets.
The No. 1 doubles team of McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt and the No. 2 doubles duo of Sarah Moen and Kate Schmidt also won in straight sets.
A sweep of the doubles and a solid 3-1 advantage in singles victories lifted Staples-Motley over the Wolverines 6-1.
WDC's Lindy Jones was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Ashley Smith at No. 2 singles.
WDC 6, Crosby-Ironton 1
Singles
1: Abby Westrum (WDC) def. Shelain Lewis (CI) 6-1, 6-4 (10-8)
2: Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Kalina Spalj (CI) 6-3, 6-3
3: Madison Packer (WDC) dec. Jordyan Millsop (CI) 6-4, 6-3
4: Corra Endres (WDC) dec. Annika Severson (CI) 6-2, 7-5
Doubles
1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) def. Sase Stensie (CI) 6-0, 7-5
2: Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) def. Whitney Haukos, Hillary Holmvig (CI) 6-2, 6-3
3: Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew (CI) def. Kaitlynn Lane-Amber Moen (WDC) 6-2, 6-2
Staples-Motley 6, WDC 1
Singles
1: Izebella Edin (SM) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-0, 6-0
2: Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Ashley Smith (SM) 6-3, 6-2
3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-1, 6-1
4: Sam Schimpp (SM) def. Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles
1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4
2: Katie Benson-Kelsey Weite (SM) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-1, 6-3
3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (SM) def. Amber Moen-Corra Endres 0-1 (WDC) 6-0, 6-0