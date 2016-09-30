Silverstreaks zip past Wolverines 7-0

A tennis shot took a dive off the racquet of Wadena-Deer Creek's Kaitlynn Lane as No. 3 doubles partner Amber Moen looked on Thursday at the WDC tennis courts. WDC lost a 7-0 decision to Osakis. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Perennial state contender Osakis breezed past Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 Thursday in dual tennis action on the WDC courts.

The Silverstreaks took all four singles matches in straight sets. The Wolverines challenged Osakis in doubles competition with the No. 1 team of Jess Rondesvedt and McKayla Woods pulling out a 7-5 win their second match with Nicolle Klukken and Liza Sabrowsky. WDC's Sarah Moen and Abby Westrum posted a 6-4 win in their No. 2 match with Kali Giesler and Karlee Hoffarth.

Coming up Sept. 27 for the Wolverines is a trip to Pequot Lakes.

Osakis 7, WDC 0

Singles

1: Tia Dykema (O) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) 6-0, 6-1

2: Shea Olson (O) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

3: Lauren Scherr (O) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

4: Camryn Hoffarth (O) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-0, 6-1

Doubles

1: Nicolle Klukken-Liz Sabrowsky (O) def. Jess Rondestvedt-McKayla Woods (WDC) 6-3, 5-7, (5-10)

2: Kali Giesler-Kalee Hoffarth (O) def. Sarah Moen-Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-2, 4-6 (10-5)

3: Kiara Hensley-Dinara Dykema (O) def. Kaitlynn Lane-Amber Moen (WDC) 6-2, 6-1

Wolverines earn split at Staples

The Wolverines swept singles play and took two of three doubles matches Tuesday as they clobbered Crosby-Ironton to earn a split in the Staples-Motley Triangular.

Abby Westrum, Lindy Jones, Madison Packer and Corra Endres made it a clean sweep for the Wolverines in singles play. Jones and Endres won in straight sets.

The No. 1 doubles team of McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt and the No. 2 doubles duo of Sarah Moen and Kate Schmidt also won in straight sets.

A sweep of the doubles and a solid 3-1 advantage in singles victories lifted Staples-Motley over the Wolverines 6-1.

WDC's Lindy Jones was a 6-3, 6-2 winner over Ashley Smith at No. 2 singles.

WDC 6, Crosby-Ironton 1

Singles

1: Abby Westrum (WDC) def. Shelain Lewis (CI) 6-1, 6-4 (10-8)

2: Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Kalina Spalj (CI) 6-3, 6-3

3: Madison Packer (WDC) dec. Jordyan Millsop (CI) 6-4, 6-3

4: Corra Endres (WDC) dec. Annika Severson (CI) 6-2, 7-5

Doubles

1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) def. Sase Stensie (CI) 6-0, 7-5

2: Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) def. Whitney Haukos, Hillary Holmvig (CI) 6-2, 6-3

3: Kyja Lindahl-Megan Nephew (CI) def. Kaitlynn Lane-Amber Moen (WDC) 6-2, 6-2

Staples-Motley 6, WDC 1

Singles

1: Izebella Edin (SM) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

2: Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Ashley Smith (SM) 6-3, 6-2

3: Kelsi Peterson (SM) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-1, 6-1

4: Sam Schimpp (SM) def. Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

1: Lexi Johnson-Claire Wolhowe (SM) def. McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) 7-6 (8-6), 6-4

2: Katie Benson-Kelsey Weite (SM) def. Sarah Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-1, 6-3

3: Anna Willgohs-Bryn Williams (SM) def. Amber Moen-Corra Endres 0-1 (WDC) 6-0, 6-0