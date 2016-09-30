Wolverines tack up 3-0 victory over Mills

Emily Miron (14) slammed a shot over the net Thursday night in New York Mills while teammates Aly Daigneault (3) and Lila Lohmiller (4) looked on. Defending on the play for New York Mills were Lydia Rutten (1) and Carson Mann (10). Photo by Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Casey Volkmann and Ellie Miron combined for 33 kills Thursday night as Wadena-Deer Creek claimed a 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 win over Park Region Conference foe New York Mills.

Lila Lohmiller came up with 21 digs while Ashley Adams dished out 35 assists. Kyla Ness combined with Volkmann for 36 digs.

The Wolverines are 14-3 overall and 3-0 in the PRC. They will go on the road Thursday for a conference match at Pillager.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, New York Mills 0

Kills - Casey Volkmann-19, Ellie Miron-14, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Aly Daigneault-1

Blocking - Casey Volkmann-1, Ashley Adams-1, Kennedy Gravelle-3, Kylee Hopp-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Serving - Casey Volkmann-10 for 10, Ashley Adams-8 for 8, Lila Lohmiller-16 for 17 with an ace, Katlyn Heaton-19 for 19, Kyla Ness-11 for 11, MacKenzie Carsten-9 for 9 with an ace

Digs - Casey Volkmann-15, Ashley Adams-3, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Lila Lohmiller-21, Katlyn Heaton-5, Kyla Ness-12, MacKenzie Carsten-4, Aly Daigneault-1

Setting Assists-Ashley Adams-35

WDC 25-25-16-25, Detroit Lakes 20-20-25-16

Casey Volkmann punched out 20 kills as the Wolverines handed the Lakers a 3-1 setback Tuesday on the WDC court.

Ellie Miron contributed 11 kills in the victory while Aly Daigneault and Kennedy Gravelle teamed up for 15. Ashley Adams collected 34 set assists. Lila Lohmiller, Katlyn Heaton and Kyla Ness combined with Volkmann for 47 digs.

WDC 3, Detroit Lakes 1

Kills- Casey Volkmann-20, Ellie Miron-11, Kennedy Gravelle-8, Aly Daigneault-7

Blocks- Aly Daigneault-3, Ellie Miron-2, Casey Volkmann-1, Ashley Adams-1, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Kylee Hopp-1

Digs - Lila Lohmiller-17, Casey Volkmann-14, Katlyn Heaton-9, Kyla Ness-9, Ashley Adams-5, Ellie Miron-3, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Kylee Hopp-2, Aly Daigneault-1, MacKenzie Carsten-2

Serving - Casey Volkmann-20 for 21 with an ace, Ashley Adams-16 for 16, Lila Lohmiller-15 for 15, Katlyn Heaton-8 for 9, Kyla Ness-18 for 19 with 3 aces, MacKenzie Carsten- 8 for 8 with an ace, Courtny Warren 3 for 3

Setting Assists- Ashley Adams-45