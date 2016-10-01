Pirates place eighth in Class A Showcase

The Verndale Pirates won two of their six matches for an eighth-place finish Saturday in the Class A Showcase at Burnsville.

Shelley Glenz saw her Pirates go 2-1 in pool play Friday with victories over Wabasha-Kellogg and Wabasso. The Pirates suffered a pair of setbacks to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

Friday's record vaulted the Pirates into where they went 0-3, losing to tournament champ Mayer-Lutheran, fifth-place winner Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kittson County Central.

Shania and Morgan Glenz led Verndale's hitting attack with 67 and 45 kills respectively. Megan Dougherty was Verndale's set assists leader with 61 and the digs leader with 51.

The Pirates dropped to 12-5 overall. They will host Park Region Conference foe Bertha-Hewitt Thursday.

Minnesota Class A Showcase

Pool Play

Verndale def. Wabasha-Kellogg 27-29, 25-19

Verndale def. Wabasso 19-25, 25-18

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Verndale 25-18, 25-11

Gold Bracket

Friday

Loss to Mayer-Lutheran 25-16, 29-31, 12-15

Loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28-30, 20-25

Loss to Kittson County Central 21-25, 19-25

Individual

Allison Olsson 9 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 10 kills, 33 digs, 1 set

Shania Glenz 67 kills, 2 aces, 4.5 blocks, 5 sets, 47 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 aces, 2 digs

Morgan Glenz 3 aces, 45 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 sets, 54 digs

Katie Johnson 18 digs, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 kill

Haley Stinar 3 aces, 33 sets, 32 digs, 1 kill

Megan Dougherty 3 aces, 1 kill, 61 sets, 51 digs

Alexys Thompson 10 kills, 1 block, 6 sets, 9 digs

Molly Brownlow 48 digs, 1 ace

Verndale 25-25-25, Menahga 22-18-17

The Verndale Pirates improved their Park Region Conference record to 2-1 and their overall record to 10-1 Thursday with a three-game sweep at Menahga.

Shania Glenz punched out nine ace serves to go along with 12 kills, six digs and five blocks. Morgan Glenz came up with 13 digs, nine kills and five blocks. Megan Dougherty led the Pirates with 13 set assists.

Verndale 3, Menahga 0

Allison Olsson 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs

Shania Glenz 9 aces, 12 kills, .5 blocks, 6 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 2 aces

Morgan Glenz 9 kills, .5 blocks, 13 digs

Katie Johnson 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs

Haley Stinar 1 kill, 5 set assists, 5 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace, 1 kill, 13 set assists, 9 digs

Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 3 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 1 ace, 1 set assist, 9 digs

Verndale 25-11-25-25, Browerville 10-25-22-14

A 20-kill, 11-dig night by Shania Glenz and a 27-set assist night by Megan Dougherty carried the Pirates to a 3-1 victory Monday at Browerville.

Morgan Glenz also reached double figures in kills and digs with a dozen spikes and 14 saves. Molly Brownlow led the Pirates with 17 digs.

Verndale 3, Browerville 1

Allison Olsson 6 kills, 1 block

Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 17 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 6 digs

Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 11 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 1 set assist, 14 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 27 set assists, 6 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 7 set assists

Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 2 digs