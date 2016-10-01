Search
    Pirates place eighth in Class A Showcase

    By bhansel Today at 12:10 a.m.

    The Verndale Pirates won two of their six matches for an eighth-place finish Saturday in the Class A Showcase at Burnsville.

    Shelley Glenz saw her Pirates go 2-1 in pool play Friday with victories over Wabasha-Kellogg and Wabasso. The Pirates suffered a pair of setbacks to Tracy-Milroy-Balaton.

    Friday's record vaulted the Pirates into where they went 0-3, losing to tournament champ Mayer-Lutheran, fifth-place winner Waterville-Elysian-Morristown and Kittson County Central.

    Shania and Morgan Glenz led Verndale's hitting attack with 67 and 45 kills respectively. Megan Dougherty was Verndale's set assists leader with 61 and the digs leader with 51.

    The Pirates dropped to 12-5 overall. They will host Park Region Conference foe Bertha-Hewitt Thursday.

    Minnesota Class A Showcase

    Pool Play

    Verndale def. Wabasha-Kellogg 27-29, 25-19

    Verndale def. Wabasso 19-25, 25-18

    Tracy-Milroy-Balaton def. Verndale 25-18, 25-11

    Gold Bracket

    Friday

    Loss to Mayer-Lutheran 25-16, 29-31, 12-15

    Loss to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown 28-30, 20-25

    Loss to Kittson County Central 21-25, 19-25

    Individual

    Allison Olsson 9 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 10 kills, 33 digs, 1 set

    Shania Glenz 67 kills, 2 aces, 4.5 blocks, 5 sets, 47 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 aces, 2 digs

    Morgan Glenz 3 aces, 45 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 sets, 54 digs

    Katie Johnson 18 digs, 5 digs, 2 blocks, 1 kill

    Haley Stinar 3 aces, 33 sets, 32 digs, 1 kill

    Megan Dougherty 3 aces, 1 kill, 61 sets, 51 digs

    Alexys Thompson 10 kills, 1 block, 6 sets, 9 digs

    Molly Brownlow 48 digs, 1 ace

    Verndale 25-25-25, Menahga 22-18-17

    The Verndale Pirates improved their Park Region Conference record to 2-1 and their overall record to 10-1 Thursday with a three-game sweep at Menahga.

    Shania Glenz punched out nine ace serves to go along with 12 kills, six digs and five blocks. Morgan Glenz came up with 13 digs, nine kills and five blocks. Megan Dougherty led the Pirates with 13 set assists.

    Verndale 3, Menahga 0

    Allison Olsson 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 2 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 3 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs

    Shania Glenz 9 aces, 12 kills, .5 blocks, 6 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 2 aces

    Morgan Glenz 9 kills, .5 blocks, 13 digs

    Katie Johnson 1 block, 2 set assists, 2 digs

    Haley Stinar 1 kill, 5 set assists, 5 digs

    Megan Dougherty 1 ace, 1 kill, 13 set assists, 9 digs

    Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 3 set assists, 2 digs

    Molly Brownlow 1 ace, 1 set assist, 9 digs

    Verndale 25-11-25-25, Browerville 10-25-22-14

    A 20-kill, 11-dig night by Shania Glenz and a 27-set assist night by Megan Dougherty carried the Pirates to a 3-1 victory Monday at Browerville.

    Morgan Glenz also reached double figures in kills and digs with a dozen spikes and 14 saves. Molly Brownlow led the Pirates with 17 digs.

    Verndale 3, Browerville 1

    Allison Olsson 6 kills, 1 block

    Molly Brownlow 1 ace serve, 17 digs

    Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 4 kills, 6 digs

    Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 3 blocks, 1 set assist, 11 digs

    Morgan Glenz 1 ace serve, 12 kills, 1 set assist, 14 digs

    Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 1 kill, 27 set assists, 6 digs

    Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 7 set assists

    Alexys Thompson 2 kills, 2 blocks, 1 set assist, 3 digs

    Mardi Ehrmantraut 2 digs

