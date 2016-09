The 15th annual Rossy Round-up was held Saturday Sept. 17 at Whitetail Run in Wadena.

A total of 59 players participated; 30 were from Wadena and 29 out of town.

Golfers raised over $1,300 for local groups again this year. They included Wadena-Deer Creek band and choir, Womenade and WDC youth baseball. Thank you to all the donators and well as players.