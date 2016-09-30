Mahlen, Hayden going into MSHSCA Hall of Fame

Mike Mahlen watched a football game between Verndale and Underwood from the sidelines of the Fargodome in October, 2014. Mahlen will be one of the inductees into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame Oct. 8. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Minnesota State High School Coaches Association is honored to announce the Hall of Fame Selections for 2016.

The coaches will be inducted at the annual hall of fame and awards banquet Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Sheraton West Hotel, Minnetonka.

The inductees have accumulated impressive success in the sports they have coached. They have reached a pinnacle of coaching success that ranks them in a very special status and exemplify the greatness of Minnesota High School Coaches.

Mike Mahlen is entering his 48th year as the Verndale football coach. During the time Mike has guided his teams to the second most wins in high school football history exceeded on by Brainerd high school. Mike has previously been inducted into the Mayville State Athletic Coaches Hall of Fame as well as their Athletic Hall of Fame.

Ruth Hayden of Ada-Borup High School has coached volleyball at both Climax-Fisher high school and more recently Ada-Borup High School from 1996 until her retirement in 2015. Ruth, who grew up outside Verndale, coached her teams to an amazing 730 wins. Ruth guided numerous teams to the state tournament.

Ron Stolski is the long-time football coach at Brainerd High School and has accumulated the most wins in high school history. He is still guiding his Brainerd Warrior football team Ron has received numerous awards and Hall of Fame inductions as well as having been named by the American Football Coaches prestigious Power of Influence award

Roy Nystrom coached hockey at Albert Lea. Roy has coached at Albert Lea since 1973 and has coached over 1,000 high school hockey games. He was previously inducted into the Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame in 2013. Roy has had the Rink named after him by the city of Albert Lea

Lorne Grosso has coached Hockey at Rochester Mayo High School since 1966 and during that time he has accumulated an amazing record with numerous state tournament appearances and in 2011 Lorne passed Hockey Legend Willard Ikolas record of 616 wins with his 617th career win. Lorne has been inducted into the Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame

John "Jack" Peterson started his coaching career in Arkansas, Wisconsin before moving on to other schools. In 1966 Jack moved to Cambridge high school where he coached basketball. During a 17-year stretch, he accumulated 243 wins and during one 10-year stretch Jack amassed 191 wins to only 51 losses.

George Smith was the football coach at Mahtomedi high school for 43 years as well as serving as the athletic director for 18 years. George had tremendous success at Mahtomedi with undefeated seasons in 1954, 1959, 1960 and 1967. Mahtomedi once scored 437 points is a nine-game season - a state record. George is a member of the High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame and has had the field in Mahtomedi named after him. George passed away in 2014

The MSHSCA will also recognize all the 2015-16 Championship coaches as well as all Coach of the year and Assistant Coach of the year winners.