Wolverines bow to Detroit Lakes, Crookston

Wadena-Deer Creek's Madison Packer charged up to return a shot in Tuesday's No. 3 singles match with Park Rapids' Tori Hilmanowski on the WDC courts. Hilmanowski posted a pair of 6-0 victories. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Sarah Moen racked up victories in both singles and doubles play Friday in the Detroit Lakes Triangular.

Moen played singles in WDC's opener with Detroit Lakes and defeated McKenna Duncan 6-1, 6-1 in a No. 3 match. The Lakers prevailed for a 5-2 victory.

The WDC senior moved back to doubles play against Crookston and teamed up with Abby Westrum for a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Nissa Brekken and Megan Flateland. Crookston won the other six matches in straight sets.

WDC's No. 1 doubles team of McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt were 6-3, 7-5 winners over Detroit Lakes' Emily Skjonsberg and Brea Johnston.

The Wolverines will host their own triangular Thursday at 2 p.m. They are slated to play Saturday in the Mid-State Conference Tournament.

Detroit Lakes Triangular

Detroit Lakes 5, WDC 2

Crookston 6, WDC 1

Singles

1: Lindy Jones 0-1, Abby Westrum 0-1

2: Kate Schmidt 0-1, Jones 0-1

3: Madison Packer 0-1, Sarah Moen 1-0

4: Corra Endres 0-1, Schmidt 0-1

Doubles

1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt 1-1

2: Abby Westrum-S. Moen 1-0, Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane 0-1

3: Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane 0-1, Endres-Packer 0-1

Park Rapids 6, WDC 1

A smooth Park Rapids tennis squad waltzed past the Wolverines Tuesday in a dual on the WDC courts.

Missing their full complement of players, the Wolverines notched only one victory against the polished Panthers. WDC captains McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt won 7-5, 6-6 (8-6) at No. 1 doubles.

WDC captain Abby Westrum gave Park Rapids' Julia Smith trouble at No. 1 singles according to WDC head coach Scott Woods although he admitted the 6-0, 6-3 scores did not reflect a tough match.

"Smith is one of the best opponents in the section," Woods said.

Park Rapids 6, WDC 1

Singles

1: Julia Smith (PR) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-0, 6-3

2: Natalie Kinkel (PR) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) 6-1, 6-1

3: Tori Hilmanowski (PR) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-0, 6-0

4: Abby Morris (PR) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-1

Doubles

1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) def. Haley MacPherson-Drew Hilmanowski (PR) 7-5, 6-6 (8-6)

2: Olivia Wallace-Megan Powers (PR) def. Sara Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) 3-6, 6-4 (10-7)

3: Chloe Johnson-Jada Renneberg (PR) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-1