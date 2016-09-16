Wolverines place fifth in 16-team Sauk Rapids Invite

Katlyn Heaton bumped a shot into the air during a back row play Tuesday evening in a volleyball game with Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton. Looking on is teammate Casey Volkmann (11). The Wolverines lost 3-0 to the visiting Rebels. Photo by Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal

A resurgent Wadena-Deer Creek volleyball crew posted victories in four of five matches Saturday to claim fifth place honors in the 16-team Sauk Rapids Invitational.

Casey Volkmann celebrated her 1,000th career kill as the Wolverines defeated Kimball 25-13, 25-22.

After losing 25-23, 25-19 to St. Cloud Cathedral, the Wolverines overcame Watertown-Mayer 26-24, 21-25, 15-12 and Holdingford 25-22, 25-18.

Sauk Centre won the invitational with Pipestone, Sauk Rapids and Cathedral finishing second, third and fourth.

Volkmann finished the day with 65 kills and 60 digs. Lila Lohmiller came up with 58 digs. Kennedy Gravelle came up with seven blocks.

The Wolverines, who were 6-2 after the invitational, face 2016 Class A state qualifier Verndale Thursday in a 7 p.m. match. The Wolverines have a date Saturday at Big Lake.

Sauk Rapids Invitational

Team

Kimball vs. WDC

WDC wins 2-0. 25-13, 25-22

WDC vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Cathedral wins 2-0 23-25,19-25

WDC vs. Watertown-Mayer

WDC wins 2-1, 26-24, 23-25, 15-12

WDC vs. Holdingford

WDC wins 2-0, 25-22, 25-18

Individual

Kills- Casey Volkmann- 65, Ellie Miron-23, Kennedy Gravelle-8, Aly Daigneault-5, Kylee Hopp-1

Digs- Casey Volkmann-60, Ashley Adams-16, Lila Lohmiller-58, Katlyn Heaton-25, Kyla Ness-24, MacKenzie Carsten-4

Blocks- Ellie Miron-1, Aly Daigneault-2, Kennedy Gravelle-7

WDC 26-25-25, Henning 24-14-21

Casey Volkmann's 23 kills and 13 digs helped the Wolverines bounce back into the win column Thursday on the WDC court.

Ashley Adams dished out 35 assists and combined with Lila Lohmiller for 21 digs. Lohmiller hurt the Hornets at the serving line with six aces.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Henning 0

Kills - Casey Vollmann-23, Ellie Miron- 9, Kennedy Gravelle-5, Aly Daigneault-3

Blocks- Ellie Miron-2, Kennedy Gravelle-2

Digs- Casey Volkmann-13, Ashley Adams-11, Lila Lohmiller-10, Katlyn Heaton-7, Kyla Ness-5, Kylee Hopp-2, Mari Grendahl-2, MacKenzie Carsten-1, Kennedy Gravelle-1

Serving- Casey Volkmann- 10 for 11 with 2 aces, Ashley Adams-9 for 9, Lila Lohmiller-14 for 17 with 6 aces, Katlyn Heaton-12 for 13, Kyla Ness-14 for 14 with an ace, Mackenzie Carsten- 6 for 6, Mari Grendahl-4 for 4

Setting Assists-Ashley Adams- 35

DGF 25-25-25, WDC 20-20-22

Faith Anderson collected 14 kills and three blocks Tuesday as Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton remained unbeaten with a 3-0 win over the Wolverines.

The loss marked WDC's first of the season after back-to-back victories over Pequot Lakes and Perham.

Paige Fabre contributed 20 digs in the victory while Jenna Jacobson notched 11 assists.

Ashley Adams had 31 set assists in the loss and led the Wolverines with three aces. Lila Lohmiller recorded 18 digs. Casey Volkmann was WDC's kill leader with 21. Volkmann also kicked in with 14 digs.

DGF 3, WDC 0

Kills - Casey Volkmann-21, Ellie Miron-8, Aly Daigneault-3

Blocks- Ellie Miron-2, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Aly Daigneault-2, Kylee Hopp-1

Digs- Casey Volkmann-14, Lila Lohmiller-18, Ashley Adams-7, Kyla Ness-7, Katlyn Heaton-6

Serving- Casey Volkmann-12 for 13, Ashley Adams- 12 for 13 with 3 aces, Lila Lohmiller-10 for 10, Katlyn Heaton-11 for 11 with an ace, Kyla Ness-6 for 6, MacKenzie Carsten-8 for 8

Setting Assists- Ashley Adams-31