Verndale volleyers capture Browerville title
Verndale's volleyball skills stood up to a test at Browerville Saturday where the Pirates reeled off four straight victories to claim tournament honors.
The defending section champs blanked Browerville and Bertha-Hewitt in pool play and took two of three matches with Brandon-Evansville. Shelley Glenz saw her club post a pair of victories over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the finals.
Shania Glenz was Verndale's main weapon recording 51 kills, 20 digs and 4.5 blocks. Morgan Glenz was another potent weapon for the Pirates with 38 kills and 35 digs. Verndale's Haley Stinar and Megan Dougherty combined for 55 assists and 44 digs. Alyssa Thompson came up with 24 digs.
The unbeaten Pirates will be in Wadena Thursday for a Park Region Conference battle with Sue Volkmann's Wolverines.
Browerville Tournament
Pool Play
Verndale def. Browerville 2-0
Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-0
Verndale def. Brandon/Evansville 2-1
Championship
Verndale def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 2-0
Individual
Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 10 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 set assists, 24 digs
Shania Glenz 2 aces, 51 kills, 4.5 blocks, 3 set assists, 20 digs
Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 aces, 3 digs
Morgan Glenz 1 ace, 38 kills, .5 blocks, 2 set assists, 35 digs
Sarah Barrett 9 kills, 1 block, 6 digs
Jensyn Schluttner 3 digs
Katie Johnson 4 kills, .5 blocks, 14 set assists, 5 digs
Haley Stinar 4 aces, 2 kills, 27 set assists, 23 digs
Megan Dougherty 3 aces, 2 kills, 28 set assists, 21 digs
Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 11 set assists, 2 digs
Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 24 digs
Verndale 25-25-17-25, Sebeka 23-17-25-14
In a clash between two 2015 Class A state qualifiers Thursday the Pirates prevailed 3-1 behind a 27-kill, 20-dig night by Shania Glenz.
The Pirates put two victories on the scoreboard before losing a 25-17 decision to the hometown Trojans. Shelley Glenz saw her team bounce back strongly in Game 4 and post a 25-14 win.
Molly Brownlow and Morgan Glenz combined for 29 digs. Megan Dougherty, Haley Stinar and Katie Johnson teamed up for 38 assists. Morgan Glenz was credited with 14 kills.
Verndale 3, Sebeka 1
Alyssa Thompson 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 sets, 9 digs
Shania Glenz 27 kills, 3.5 blocks, 20 digs, 1 ace
Sarah Barrett 2 digs
Morgan Glenz 2 aces, 14 kills, 15 digs
Katie Johnson 11 assists, 1 dig
Haley Stinar 3 kills, 12 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces
Megan Dougherty 15 assists, 9 digs, 1 kill
Alexys Thompson 2 aces, 9 digs
Molly Brownlow 15 digs, 2 aces