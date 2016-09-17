Verndale volleyers capture Browerville title

The Verndale Pirates won the Browerville Volleyball Tournament Saturday defeating Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 2-0 in the championship finals. Members of the Verndale team are, front row, from left, Alyssa Thompson, Mardi Ehrmantraut, Molly Brownlow, Morgan Glenz, Sarah Barrett and Haley Stinar. Back row, from left, Leah Crider, Katie Johnson, Allison Olsson. Alexys Thompson, Jensyn Schluttner, Shania Glenz and Megan Dougherty. Photo provided

Verndale's volleyball skills stood up to a test at Browerville Saturday where the Pirates reeled off four straight victories to claim tournament honors.

The defending section champs blanked Browerville and Bertha-Hewitt in pool play and took two of three matches with Brandon-Evansville. Shelley Glenz saw her club post a pair of victories over Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg in the finals.

Shania Glenz was Verndale's main weapon recording 51 kills, 20 digs and 4.5 blocks. Morgan Glenz was another potent weapon for the Pirates with 38 kills and 35 digs. Verndale's Haley Stinar and Megan Dougherty combined for 55 assists and 44 digs. Alyssa Thompson came up with 24 digs.

The unbeaten Pirates will be in Wadena Thursday for a Park Region Conference battle with Sue Volkmann's Wolverines.

Browerville Tournament

Pool Play

Verndale def. Browerville 2-0

Verndale def. Bertha-Hewitt 2-0

Verndale def. Brandon/Evansville 2-1

Championship

Verndale def. Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 2-0

Individual

Alyssa Thompson 4 aces, 10 kills, 1.5 blocks, 2 set assists, 24 digs

Shania Glenz 2 aces, 51 kills, 4.5 blocks, 3 set assists, 20 digs

Mardi Ehrmantraut 3 aces, 3 digs

Morgan Glenz 1 ace, 38 kills, .5 blocks, 2 set assists, 35 digs

Sarah Barrett 9 kills, 1 block, 6 digs

Jensyn Schluttner 3 digs

Katie Johnson 4 kills, .5 blocks, 14 set assists, 5 digs

Haley Stinar 4 aces, 2 kills, 27 set assists, 23 digs

Megan Dougherty 3 aces, 2 kills, 28 set assists, 21 digs

Alexys Thompson 1 kill, 11 set assists, 2 digs

Molly Brownlow 4 aces, 24 digs

Verndale 25-25-17-25, Sebeka 23-17-25-14

In a clash between two 2015 Class A state qualifiers Thursday the Pirates prevailed 3-1 behind a 27-kill, 20-dig night by Shania Glenz.

The Pirates put two victories on the scoreboard before losing a 25-17 decision to the hometown Trojans. Shelley Glenz saw her team bounce back strongly in Game 4 and post a 25-14 win.

Molly Brownlow and Morgan Glenz combined for 29 digs. Megan Dougherty, Haley Stinar and Katie Johnson teamed up for 38 assists. Morgan Glenz was credited with 14 kills.

Verndale 3, Sebeka 1

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 sets, 9 digs

Shania Glenz 27 kills, 3.5 blocks, 20 digs, 1 ace

Sarah Barrett 2 digs

Morgan Glenz 2 aces, 14 kills, 15 digs

Katie Johnson 11 assists, 1 dig

Haley Stinar 3 kills, 12 assists, 7 digs, 3 aces

Megan Dougherty 15 assists, 9 digs, 1 kill

Alexys Thompson 2 aces, 9 digs

Molly Brownlow 15 digs, 2 aces