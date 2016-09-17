Pirates bushwhack Comets in first quarter

Hillcrest quarterback Sean McGuire (7) fired a pass past leaping Verndale defender Samuel Moore (55) during first half action Friday evening in Fergus Falls. The Pirtates intercepted six Hillcrest passes, notched five quarterback sacks and recovered one fumble in beating Hillcrest 18-0. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Anticipating the Comets on two early pass plays, the Pirates racked up three first quarter touchdowns en route to their second win of the season.

"We played very well on defense," Verndale head coach Mike Mahlen said. "The game was won by the defense I thought."

The Pirates intercepted six Hillcrest passes and came up with five quarterback sacks. First-year head coach Evan Newman saw his Comets complete only eight of their 38 passes against the Pirates.

"I give a lot of credit to Greg Johnson, my defensive coordinator," Mahlen said. "He did a great job in this one."

Mahlen said he does not expect to see the same Hillcrest team if the two clubs meet again this season. The Comets were 9-2 last year and placed second in the Section 4 finals to Underwood. One of their regular season victories was a 39-8 trouncing of the Pirates.

The Comets opened the 2016 season with a 52-42 victory over Hancock and are considered one of Section 4's top teams.

"They're not going to do that again," Mahlen said in reviewing Hillcrest's less-than-stellar performance on Friday.

Mack Jones capped Verndale's opening drive with a six-yard touchdown run.

After Luke Weniger stepped in front of a Sean McGuire pass on Hillcrest's answering series and the Comets were penalized for horse collaring him the Pirates found themselves at Hillcrest's 15. Jones found Samuel Moore open for a 10-yard gainer and took the ball in from the one for a 12-0 lead.

The Comets retaliated by pushing deep into Verndale territory but Weniger stepped in front of another McGuire pass and returned it 64 yards for an 18-0 lead.

Mac Schluttner joined Weniger with two interceptions. Taylor Willis and Jordan Brownlow each came up with one interception. Moore collected two of Verndale's five quarterback sacks with Jones, Josh Bounds and Tyler Willis all earned credit for one. Bounds was Verndale's top tackler with 15 stops. Willis recovered a fumble.

The Comets found themselves held to 126 yards through the air and 83 yards on the ground.

Jones was Verndale's top ground gainer with 96 yards on 30 attempts. Weniger carried the ball 13 times for 46 yards. Schluttner and Jordan Brownlow combined for six grabs and 96 yards.

Reggie Undseth was Hillcrest's yardage leader picking up 88 yards on eight receptions.

The Pirates will go after their third straight win of the season Friday when they host Bertha-Hewitt in a 7 p.m. Park Region Conference contest.

Verndale 18 0 0 0 - 18

Hillcrest 0 0 0 0 - 0

Verndale: Mack Jones 6 yd run (PAT failed), Jones 1 yd run (PAT failed), Luke Weniger 64 yd run (PAT failed)

Vern. Hill.

First Downs 16 13

Yards Rushing 135 83

Yards Passing 107 126

Total Yards 242 209

Passes 8-21 8-38

Penalties 9-68 11-95