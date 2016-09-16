Big plays help Wolverines quiet Thunder

Wadena-Deer Creek's Isaac Witthuhn (7) broke up a first quarter pass intended for Long Prairie-Grey Eagle receiver Sam Olson (15) in Friday's game in Wadena. The Wolverines overcame the visiting Thunder 26-14 for their first victory of the season. Photo courtesy of Pete Phillips

Lee Spencer broke off two big plays and Josh Daigneault converted on a 32-yard run Friday night as Wadena-Deer Creek topped Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 26-14.

Spencer returned a first quarter kickoff 80 yards for six. After Daigneault took the ball to the end zone on his only rushing carry of the game, Spencer scored on a 78-yard punt return in the second quarter.

The Thunder dominated on offense racking up 319 total yards to WDC's 142 and 20 first downs to WDC's eight. The Thunder also fumbled the ball away twice and were flagged eight times for a loss of 59 yards.

Hudson Pung and Nick Byers scored on runs of five and nine yards for in the second half. Jake Dykhoff iced the win for the Wolverines with a nine-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter.

Dykhoff was WDC's top rusher picking up 61 yards on 16 carries. Preston Warren carried five times for 33 yards. LPGE's Nick Byers led all rushers with 114 yards on 25 attempts.

Colby Schertler and Dakota Mittag shared tackling honors for the Wolverines combining for 15 solo stops and nine assists.

The Wolverines will compete Friday against United North Central on the Sebeka field at 7 p.m.

LPGE 0 0 6 8 - 14

WDC 14 6 0 6 - 26

LPGE: Hudson Pung 5 yd run (PAT failed), Nick Byers 9 yd run (PAT Byers run)

WDC: Lee Spencer 80 yd kickoff return (PAT Spencer pass from Jake Dykhoff), Josh Daigneault 32 yd run (PAT good), Spencer 78 yd punt return (PAT failed), Dykhoff 9 yd run (PAT failed)

LPGE WDC

First Downs 20 8

Yards Rushing 242 124

Yards Passing 177 18

Total Yards 319 142

Passes 6-16 2-6

Intercepted by 0 0

Fumbles lost 2 1

Penalties 8-59 2-30