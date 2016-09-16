Ross, Snyder lead Wolverines in Olson Invitational

Wadena-Deer Creek's Lucas Hinojos led the pack early in the 5,000 meter race Tuesday at Whitetail Run. Hinojos placed 30th in the field of 83 varsity runners with a tiime of 20.00.92. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Wadena-Deer Creek's Bel Snyder found herself surrounded by United North Central harriers Tuesday as she competed in the 5,000 meter cross country race at Whitetail Run. Snyder's 31st place time of 24:34.15 was the best turned in by a WDC female. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Noah Ross and Bel Snyder turned in the best Wadena-Deer Creek times Tuesday in the Johanna Olson Invitational at Whitetail Run.

Ross finished 10th in the varsity field of 83 competitors with a time of 18:47.35. The WDC captain was one of only 14 harriers to crack the 19-minute barrier.

Snyder ran a 24:36.34 for 30th place in a field of 76 runners.

Ross ran the best time for the Wolverines but WDC runner Lucas Hinojos set the early pace for the field. Hinojos could not hold onto his lead and finished 30th with a time of 20:00.92.

"Lucas is a go-getter...even though he is new to cross country, he does run 5K events in the summer," WDC head coach Mike Brunsberg said. "In those local events, such as the Sunnybrook Stomp, he's used to being near the front of the pack. So, I think it's a matter of him snapping into the natural racing style he prefers and has experienced...more than executing a conscious strategy. For certain, Lucas was anxious to run better than he did in his first race and perhaps went out a bit too fast."

Two Little Falls runners led the boys' field. Tyler Moore ran a 16:41.51 and Hunter Zupko ran a 16:55.53. Staples-Motley's Emmet Anderson was a distant third with a time of 17:45.58.

Little Falls took top team honors with a 35. Staples-Motley was second with an 87. The Wolverines placed eighth with a score of 190.

The girls' varsity race was won by Park Rapids Area standout Lydia Kantonen. Her winning 20:15.64 time was 13 seconds faster than United North Central's Annika Aho who ran a 20:28.65.

UNC won the team title with 58 points while Pelican Rapids placed second with 74. The two teams combined to put four runners in the Top 10.

Mason Snyder ran the best JV time for the Wolverines taking 12th with a 23:04.21.

WDC's Josh Tabery posted a 14:28.93 for 16th place in the junior high meet. Johanna Brunsberg placed 11th for WDC in the girls' race with a time of 15:30.16.

The Wolverines will compete in the New London-Spicer Invitational Thursday.

Johanna Olson Invitational

(Boys)

Team

Little Falls 35, Staples-Motley 87, Dilworth Glyndon-Felton 114, Melrose 120, Park Rapids Area 136, United North Central 144, Otter Tail Central 173, Wadena-Deer Creek 190, New York Mills 196, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 251, Bagley-Fosston 294

Individual

(Top 10)

Tyler Moore (LF) 16:55.53, Hunter Zupko (LF) 17:45.58, Emmet Anderson (SM) 18:04.08, Bailey Crook (DGF) 18:21.13, Nathan Budde (M) 18:24.43, Hunter Klimek (SM) 18:40.27, Tyler Schlattman (LF) 18:40.91, Adam Jacobi (PRA) 18:41.36, Cade Dawson (DGF) 18:44.11, Noah Ross (WDC) 18:47.35

WDC

Noah Ross. 10th, 18:47.35; Lucas Hinojos, 30th, 20:03.81; Isaac Hale, 34, 20:18.32; Bereket Loer, 63rd, 21:48.97; Isaac Ries, 64th, 21:52.79

(Girls)

Team

United North Central 58, Pelican Rapids 74, Park Rapids Area 90, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 94, Staples-Motley 104, Melrose 126, Otter Tail Central 180, 8-Little Falls 185, Wadena-Deer Creek 216, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 270

Individual

(Top 10)

Lydia Kantonen (PRA) 20:15.64, Annika Aho (UNC) 20:28.65, Kira Sweeney (S-M) 21:20.37, Arianna Gerdon (DGF) 21:38.70, Abby Syverson (PR), Tianna Wald (PR) 21:55.25, Mandi Sjolie (PR) 22:02.69, Addison Lorber (SM) 22:15.14, Amelia Landsverk (B/F) 22:15.22, Raegen Dawson (DGF) 22:18.79

WDC

Jezebel Snyder, 31st, 24:34.15; Samantha Malone, 43rd, 25:46.67; Abby Motschenbacher, 46th, 25:53.60; Eve Collins, 56th, 26:53.47; Tiffany Meeks, 62nd, 27:39.11; Elissa Ikola, 63rd, 27:41.11; McKenna Wangsness, 64th, 27:42.03