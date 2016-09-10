Pirates sail past Chargers 34-20

Dan Deppa (18) and Samuel Moore (55) opened a big hole for Verndale quarterback Mack Jones (1) in the first quarter of Friday’s game with Brandon-Evansville. Jones punched in the game's first touchdown from 12 yards out. Verndale was a 34-20 winner in their season opener. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Mack Jones fired two touchdown passes and ran for one Friday as the Verndale Pirates opened their season with a 34-20 victory over Brandon-Evansville.

The Chargers played a salty first half allowing only one Verndale touchdown. Mack Jones plowed through a big hole to score on a 12-yard run. Mac Schluttner's conversion run gave the Pirates an early 8-0 lead.

The Chargers hammered Verndale's defense with the run and two one-yard touchdown runs by McKenon Plaster, a 197-pound senior, gave Brandon-Evansville a 12-8 lead at the half.

The halftime break worked in Verndale's favor as the Pirates jump-started their offense with an effective passing game. Having won two 7 on 7 passing tournaments during the summer, the Pirates worked out a 19-yard scoring hookup between Jones and Jordan Brownlow to go back on top 14-12. Later in the third quarter Luke Weniger scored on a 12-yard romp to put Verndale on top 20-12.

Jones found Mac Schluttner with a 31-yard touchdown fling in the fourth quarter to give the Pirates a 26-12 lead but the Chargers refused to quit. Plaster racked up his third touchdown run from three yards out and Taylor Bitzan added the conversion points.

With their lead reduced to 26-20 the Pirates went looking for insurance and Weniger provided it with a five-yard run. Weniger and Jones teamed up for the conversion.

Jones was 10 for 14 through the air for 170 yards. He carried the ball 25 times for 123 yards. Brownlow was Verndale's top receiver with three grabs for 58 yards. Weniger caught three balls for 36 yards and added 84 yards on 11 rushing attempts.

Tyler Willis was Verndale's top tackler with 15. Brownlow came up with two interceptions.

The Chargers out-gained the Pirates 254-223 on the ground but ran into a pass defense that limited them to three completions on 13 attempts for only 49 yards.

The Pirates will travel to Fergus Falls Friday for a 7 p.m. game with Hillcrest Academy.

B-E 6 6 0 8 - 20

Verndale 8 0 12 14 - 34

B-E: McKenon Plaster 1 yd run (PAT failed), Plaster 1 yd run (PAT failed), Plaster 3 yd run (PAT Taylor Bitzan run)

Verndale: Mack Jones 12 yd run (PAT Mac Schluttner run), Jordan Brownlow 19 yard pass from Jones (PAT failed), Luke Weniger 12 yd run (PAT failed), Schluttner 31 yd pass from Jones (PAT failed), Weniger 5 yd run (PAT Weniger pass from Jones)

B-E Vern.

First Downs 16 18

Yards Rushing 254 223

Yards Passing 49 170

Total Yards 303 393

Passes 3-13 10-14

Penalties 5-45 4-40