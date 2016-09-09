WDC volleyers open season with two victories

Kennedy Gravelle punched a shot over the net in a Aug. 29 volleyball match on the Wadena-Deer Creek court as Pequot Lakes' Brit Kratchvil, left, and Samantha Littman (13) went for a block. The Wolverines rallied to beat Pequot 3-1 in their season opener. Photo by Heather Bullock/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Casey Volkmann triggered a five-game victory over defending Class 8AA champion Perham Thursday as Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines pushed their early season record to 2-0.

The junior standout was credited with 27 digs, 29 kills and three aces as the Wolverines won the first two games, 26-24 and 25-20 before losing the next two 25-19 and 25-17. Sue Volkmann's club won the tiebreaker 15-13.

Ashley Adams chalked up 45 set assists while Lila Lohmiller collected 30 digs and Ellie Miron contributed 14 kills.

The Wolverines will host Henning Thursday in a Park Region Conference match. The Wolverines will test themselves in the Sauk Rapids Tournament on Saturday.

Wadena-Deer Creek 3, Perham 2

Kills - Casey Volkmann-29, Ellie Miron-14, Kylee Hopp-3, Kennedy Gravelle-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Digs - Lila Lohmiller-30, Casey Volkmann-27, Katlyn Heaton-14, Kyla Ness-10, Ellie Miron-2, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Aly Daigneault-2, MacKenzie Carsten-2

Serving - Casey Volkmann-17 for 18 with 3 aces, Ashley Adams-12 for 14, Lila Lohmiller-24 for 24 with an ace, Katlyn Heaton-15 for 17, Kyla Ness-11 for 15, MacKenzie Carsten-13 for 14, Courtny Warren-3 for 3 with an ace

Blocking - Casey Volkmann-1, Ashley Adams-2, Kennedy Gravelle-3,

Setting Assists- Ashley Adams - 45

WDC 22-25-26-25, Pequot Lakes 25-17-24-19

Casey Volkmann contributed 26 digs and 23 kills Monday night as the Wolverines opened their season with a victory against former Mid-State rival Pequot Lakes.

Volkmann, who started her varsity career with the Wolverines as a seventh-grader in 2012, was also 17 of 20 at the serving line with four aces.

After letting the first match get away the Wolverines took three straight from the Patriots for a quick jump into the win column.

Lila Lohmiller led the Wolverines with 30 digs and was 24 of 26 at the serving line with four aces. Ashley Adams dished out 35 set assists.

"We had great team support for each other which is a very good thing to have especially with a young team," WDC head coach Sue Volkmann said. "We have better skilled players this year and that year of experience for most of these kids from last year will play a big role."

WDC 3, Pequot Lakes 1

Kills - Casey Volkmann-23, Ellie Miron, 8, Kylee Hopp-7, Aly Daigneault-2

Digs - Casey Volkmann-26, Lila Lohmiller-30, Katlyn Heaton-17, Ashley Adams-8, Courtny Warren-5, Kyla Ness-4, Kylee Hopp-3

Serving - Casey Volkmann-17 for 20 with 4 aces, Lila Lohmiller-24 for 26 with 4 aces, Ashley Adams-9 for 10, Katlyn Heaton-11 for 13 with an ace, Kyla Ness-3 for 3, Courtny Warren-6 for 10 with an ace, MacKenzie Carsten-4 for 4, Mari Grendahl-1 for 4

Blocking-Ellie Miron-2, Kennedy Gravelle-2, Casey Volkmann-1, Kylie Hopp-1, Aly Daigneault-1

Setting Assists-Ashley Adams-35, Kylee Hopp-3, Lila Lohmiller-1, Casey Volkmann-1