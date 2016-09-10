Glenz, Pirates down Rangers 3-1
Shania Glenz recorded 20 kills and 14 digs Thursday as the Verndale Pirates defeated Crosby-Ironton's Rangers 3-1 in their home opener.
The Pirates were a 25-18 winner in the opener but the Rangers came back to grab the second game 25-19. The Pirates won the match with 25-14 and 25-20 victories in Games 3 and 4.
Morgan Glenz was Verndale's top server with seven aces. Megan Dougherty dished out 14 set assists. Haley Stinar, Allison Olsson and Alyssa Thompson combined for 27 digs.
Crosby-Ironton's Jamie Nelson was credited with 15 assists and 10 digs for the Rangers. Shyane Loiland had 10 kills.
The Pirates will tackle Park Region Conference foe Sebeka Thursday in a road contest. Shelley Glenz will see her club compete Saturday in the Browerville Tournament.
Verndale 3, Crosby-Ironton 1
Allison Olsson 2 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs
Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 9 digs
Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 1 block, 14 digs
Morgan Glenz 7 ace serves, 4 kills, 13 digs
Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 6 set assist, 9 digs
Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 14 set assists, 4 digs
Alexys Thompson 3 kills, 1 set assist, 3 digs
Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 7 digs
Verndale 25-25-25, Parkers Prairie 15-15-21
Shania and Morgan Glenz combined for 23 kills Monday as the Pirates opened their season with a sweep on the Panthers.
Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar combined with 32 set assists in the victory. Katie Johnson led the team with three blocks.
The Pirates reached the Class A state volleyball tournament for the first time last fall and placed sixth.
Verndale 3, Parkers Prairie 0
Allison Olsson 5 kills, 1 block
Alyssa Thompson 1 kill
Shania Glenz 13 kills, 2 blocks
Morgan Glenz 10 kills
Katie Johnson 2 kills, 3 blocks
Haley Stinar 1 kill, 11 sets
Megan Dougherty 1 kill, 21 sets