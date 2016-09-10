Glenz, Pirates down Rangers 3-1

Verndale's Katie Johnson (11) went for a kill against Parkers Prairie defenders Nichole Albright (4), Megan Benzinger (1) and Hillary Moske (3) in Game 2 Monday night on the Parkers Prairie High School court. Verndale opened the season by sweepiing the Panthers 3-0. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Shania Glenz recorded 20 kills and 14 digs Thursday as the Verndale Pirates defeated Crosby-Ironton's Rangers 3-1 in their home opener.

The Pirates were a 25-18 winner in the opener but the Rangers came back to grab the second game 25-19. The Pirates won the match with 25-14 and 25-20 victories in Games 3 and 4.

Morgan Glenz was Verndale's top server with seven aces. Megan Dougherty dished out 14 set assists. Haley Stinar, Allison Olsson and Alyssa Thompson combined for 27 digs.

Crosby-Ironton's Jamie Nelson was credited with 15 assists and 10 digs for the Rangers. Shyane Loiland had 10 kills.

The Pirates will tackle Park Region Conference foe Sebeka Thursday in a road contest. Shelley Glenz will see her club compete Saturday in the Browerville Tournament.

Verndale 3, Crosby-Ironton 1

Allison Olsson 2 kills, 3 blocks, 9 digs

Alyssa Thompson 1 ace serve, 9 digs

Shania Glenz 2 ace serves, 20 kills, 1 block, 14 digs

Morgan Glenz 7 ace serves, 4 kills, 13 digs

Haley Stinar 3 ace serves, 1 kill, 6 set assist, 9 digs

Megan Dougherty 1 ace serve, 14 set assists, 4 digs

Alexys Thompson 3 kills, 1 set assist, 3 digs

Molly Brownlow 3 ace serves, 7 digs

Verndale 25-25-25, Parkers Prairie 15-15-21

Shania and Morgan Glenz combined for 23 kills Monday as the Pirates opened their season with a sweep on the Panthers.

Megan Dougherty and Haley Stinar combined with 32 set assists in the victory. Katie Johnson led the team with three blocks.

The Pirates reached the Class A state volleyball tournament for the first time last fall and placed sixth.

Verndale 3, Parkers Prairie 0

Allison Olsson 5 kills, 1 block

Alyssa Thompson 1 kill

Shania Glenz 13 kills, 2 blocks

Morgan Glenz 10 kills

Katie Johnson 2 kills, 3 blocks

Haley Stinar 1 kill, 11 sets

Megan Dougherty 1 kill, 21 sets