Panthers thrash Wolverines 48-14

Wadena-Deer Creek’s Lee Spencer (1) hauled in a Jake Dykhoff pass and turned it into a 40-yard touchdown completion during the second quarter of Friday’s game with Parkers Prairie. Parkers Prairie defender Joe Hewitt (4) was too late to prevent the catch. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

A senior-dominated Parkers Prairie club rolled up 434 yards of total offense Friday in a 48-14 season-opening victory over Wadena-Deer Creek.

The Panthers, who boast 16 upperclassmen in their ranks, put the first two touchdowns on the scoreboard. Harry Samuelson found the end zone from eight yards out and Andrew Johnson hit paydirt on a 13-yard run.

WDC's Jake Dykhoff countered with a first quarter touchdown run of 10 yards.

After Jake McKeown, who logged a team-high 125 yards on 19 carries, opened the second quarter with a nine-yard scoring run, Dykhoff and Lee Spencer hooked up for a 40-yard touchdown pass. Spencer went on to grab five passes for a game-high 110 yards.

The Wolverines, who turned the ball over three times, were finished scoring after Spencer's leaping touchdown catch but the Panthers kept rolling.

Samuelson lofted a 13-yard TD pass to Travis Yohnke for a 28-14 halftime lead.

Johnson, Joseph Hewitt and Austin Koep scored second half touchdowns on runs of two, one and eight yards.

Josh Daigneault was WDC's top tackler with eight solo stops and eight assists. Tyler Wheeler was credited with two solos and 10 assisted tackles.

McKeown had 10 tackles and one interception for the Panthers.

The Wolverines will host Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Friday in a 7 p.m. game.

PP 14 14 14 6 - 48

WDC 8 6 0 0 - 14

PP: Harry Samuelson 8 yd run (PAT Samuelson run), Andrew Johnson 15 yard run (PAT Colton Booker kick), Josh McKeown 9 yd run (PAT Booker kick), Travis Yohnke 13 yd pass from Samuelson (Booker kick), Johnson 2 yd run (PAT failed), Joseph Hewitt 1 yd run (PAT Casey Peterson run), Austin Koep 8 yd run (PAT failed)

WDC: Jake Dykhoff 10 yd run (PAT Lee Spencer run), Spencer 40 yd pass from Dykhoff (PAT failed)

PP WDC

First Downs 25 11

Yards Rushing 314 96

Yards Passing 120 181

Total Yards 434 277

Passes 8-11 11-24

Fumbles Lost 0 1

Intercepted by 2 0

Penalties 1-6 7-62