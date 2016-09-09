Rams hand Wolverines 7-0 tennis setback

Jess Rondestvedt served Tuesday afternoon during the No. 1 doubles match on the Wadena-Deer Creek tennis courts. Rondestvedt and her partner, McKayla Woods, lost a 7-5, 6-1 decision. The Wolverines fell to Pierz 6-1. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

The Roseau Rams trounced Wadena-Deer Creek 7-0 Thursday and handed the Wolverines their second dual loss in a row.

The Rams won six of the seven matches in straight sets. WDC's Lindy Jones defeated No. 2 singles foe Mack Bergstrom 6-2 in the first set of their match before falling 6-1, 6-2.

The Wolverines will compete in a triangular Sept. 9 at Detroit Lakes.

Roseau 7, Wadena-Deer Creek 0

Singles

1: Jodi Ostroski (R) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-0, 6-1

2: Mack Bergstrom (R) def. Lindy Jones (WDC) 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

3: Bria Dale (R) def. Madison Packer (WDC) 6-0, 6-2

4: Stella Vatnsdal (R) def. Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-2

Doubles

1: Laura Johnson-Kate Wensloff (R) def. McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) 6-2, 6-0

2: Madi Lee-Haley Ostgaard (R) def. Sara Moen-Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-1, 6-2

3: Kacie Bjerk-Kiana Flaig (R) def. Amber Moen-Kaitlynn Lane (WDC) 6-0, 6-1

Pierz 6, WDC 1

The Pioneers swept doubles play and won three of four singles matches Monday in defeating the Wolverines in their first home dual.

Lindy Jones gave the Wolverines their lone victory at No. 2 singles by defeating Ariessa Leidenfront 6-4, 6-2.

WDC's Kate Schmidt pushed Abby Andrea to three sets before falling at No. 4 singles.

Pierz 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Singles

1: Abby Athman (P) def. Abby Westrum (WDC) 6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

2: Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Ariessa Leidenfrost (P) 6-4, 6-2

3: Kayln Gritzmacher (P) def. Sarah Moen (WDC) 6-4, 6-1

4: Abby Andrea (P) def. Kate Schmidt (WDC) 6-0, 2-6, 6-2

Doubles

1: Brittney Bosser-Hannah Andrea (P) def. McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) 7-5, 6-1

2: Becky Langer-Avy Lease (P) dec. Madison Packer-Corra Endres (WDC) 6-1, 6-3

3: Tori Fleischhacker-Magen Langer (P) def. Amber Moen-Siobhane Touchette (WDC) 6-0, 6-0