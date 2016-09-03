Pirates have eight starters back for 2016 campaign

Letterman Mack Jones (1) is one of the eight returning starters from last year's Verndale football team. The Pirates are banking on strength, speed and a strong passing game to overcome a lack of size and depth on the offensive line. Photo by Brian Hansel

The Verndale Pirates will have eight returning starters back in the ranks Friday when they host Brandon-Evansville in the 2016 season opener.

Verndale's speed and passing game will figure very large in their success this season, according to head coach Mike Mahlen.

The Pirates flashed their passing skills this summer with victories in a couple 7 on 7 tournaments.

What has Mahlen a little concerned is the lack of size and depth on the offensive line.

The Pirates were third in the Park Region Conference last year and finished the season with a 7-3 record.

Senior lettermen on this year's team will be 150-pounder Mac Schluttner (receiver-defensive back), 145-pounder Dakota Buderus (wide receiver-defensive end), (receiver-defensive back), 185-pound Tanner Enberg (center-defensive line), 210-pound Dan Deppa (offensive, defensive line), 145-pound Taylor Willis (running back-defensive back), 165-pound Tyler Willis (tight end-linebacker), 140-pound Jordan Brownlow (receiver-defensive back) and 155-pound Kyle Schmitz (wide receiver-defensive back).

Junior lettermen shape up as 180-pound Mack Jones (quarterback-linebacker), 200-pound Luke Weniger (running back-linebacker), 180-pound Josh Bounds (running back-linebacker), 215-pound Sam Moore (tight end-defensive line), 280-pound Carter Schmitz (center-defensive tackle), 175-pound Casey Holman (offensive line-defensive end), 165-pound Jackson Strom (tight end-linebacker), 155-pound James Engebretson (tight end-defensive end), 260-pound John McIntire (offensive tackle-defensive tackle), 130-pound Jaden Ehrmantraut (wide receiver-defensive back) and 135-pound Robert Ismil (running back-defensive back).

The Pirates have a trio of sophomore lettermen in 215-pound Jackson Weniger (tight end-defensive end), 165-pound Mason Elbert (tight end-linebacker) and 145-pound Jarret Kveton (running back-linebacker).

Non-lettermen on the squad will include 150-pound junior Kolton Kenyon (running back-linebacker), 230-pound Joe Baker (offensive, defensive line), 150-pound junior Owen Korfe (wide receiver-defensive back) and 150-pound Charles Klippenes (offensive, defensive line).

From the sophomore class the Pirates will have 140-pound Tate Bounds (quarterback-defensive back), 120-pound Quinn Kern (running back-defensive back), 170-pound Matt Steege (running back-linebacker), 130-pound Kain O'Dell (running back-defensive back), 160-pound Brayden Vertina (running back-linebacker), 265-pound Anthony Sabinash (offensive, defensive line), 150-pound Aaron Robben (offensive line-linebacker), 160-pound Hunter Seefeldt (center-linebacker), 210-pound Sam Hess (offensive, defensive line) and 130-pound Sampsen Feela (offensive line-linebacker).

Freshmen will be 145-pound Caden Elbert (tight end-defensive end), 235-pound Craig Orlando (fullback-defensive line), 135-pound Chase Graba (running back-defensive back) and 150-pound Ryan Ismil (offensive, defensive line).

Mahlen regards Hillcrest as both the conference and section favorite this season. The Comets placed second to Underwood in the section playoffs and they are returning all but two of their players from their 2015 squad.