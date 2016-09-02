Wolverines tackling tough football schedule

Wadena-Deer Creek's starting quarterback this season will be Jake Dykhoff. The 190-pound junior brings an excellent passing arm and good decision-making abilities to the game according to head coach Howie Kangas.

Reversing a string of losing seasons will be the task of the Wadena-Deer Creek football team this fall.

The road ahead is a rocky one for Howie Kangas and his crew. The Wolverines have several heavyweights from 2015 back on their 2016 schedule. The Park Region Conference produced two state qualifiers last year - United North Central and Otter Tail Central. Both clubs fought their way into the semifinal round before their seasons ended and posted a combined record of 19-5. They will also face a Staples-Motley team that posted a 6-4 record and a senior-laden Parkers Prairie club that racked up a 30-6 win over them in last year's season opener.

Last year's 1-8 campaign saw the Wolverines lose their last seven games. A big 46-12 win over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Aug. 28 was WDC's only foray into the victory column.

While the Wolverines will be looking for new people in some of the skilled positions, they are loaded with linemen. Ten of their linemen are 200 pounds or better and `9 of them shape up as starters or reserves.

"It's kind of a rarity to have so many linemen," Kangas said.

The Wolverines have nine seniors to lead the charge into their difficult schedule. Captain of the 2016 squad will be Tyler Wheeler, a versatile 175-pounder who Kangas feels has "outstanding" qualities. Wheeler is tabbed as an outside linebacker on defense and lineman on offense. Wheeler will also be WDC's backup quarterback.

Other upperclassmen on the team will be 145-pounder Cody Wegscheid (slotback-defensive back), 145-pounder Dylan McManigle (wide receiver-strong safety), 155-pound speedster Lee Spencer (wide receiver-free safety), 170-pounder Carter Wright (slotback-outside linebacker), 175-pounder Adam Arneson (outside linebacker-offensive tackle), 180-pounder Blaine Snyder (nose guard-offensive lineman), 205-pounder Josh Daigneault (linebacker-wide receiver) and 220-pounder Dacotah Mittag (offensive tackle-linebacker).

Jake Dykhoff is back to quarterback the Wolverines. The 190-pound junior will figure very large in WDC's game plan.

"He's capable of making all the throws," Kangas said. "He makes good decisions. He's capable and athletic."

Joining Dykhoff from the junior class will be 235-pounder Tyler Fitzsimons (wide receiver-defensive back), 140-pounder Preston Warren (running back, 145-pounder Isaac Witthuhn (slotback-cornerback), 180-pounder Lucas Doyle (offensive lineman-outside linebacker) who Kangas calls "the fastest learner I've ever coached," 190-pounder Ryan Olson (offensive lineman-outside linebacker), 200-pounder Ryan Anderson (offensive, defensive lineman), 220-pounder Henry Fitzsimmons (center, nose guard) and 240-pounder Alex Burckhard (offensive, defensive lineman).

Sophomores who could find themselves playing varsity ball include 250-pounder Adarius Pete (offensive, defensive lineman), 240-pounder Steven Thomas (offensive, defensive lineman), 200-pounder Wyatt Hamann (center-nose guard), 200-pounder Jaron Englund-Rowan (offensive, defensive lineman), 195-pounder Jayden Hendershot (offensive, defensive lineman), 175-pounder Zack Gustafson (wide receiver-defensive back), 170-pounder Noah Roers (inside linebacker-slotback) and versatile 175-pounder Colby Schertler (slotback-outside linebacker-running back).

The Wolverines have 10 freshmen looking for playing time. The biggest of the group is 285-pounder Cooper Folkstad (offensive, defensive lineman). Joining Folkstad are 210-pounder Logan Wegscheid (offensive, defensive lineman), 140-pounder Dawson Lupkes (quarterback-defensive back), 140-pounder Garrett Redning (linebacker-slotback), 165-pounder Cody Wheeler (slotback-linebacker), 175-pounder Dylan Kern (running back-outside linebacker), 180-pounder Hunter Hawkins (outside linebacker-quarterback-wide receiver) and 185-pounders Jericho Baker and Jordan Kain (defensive, offensive linemen).

The Wolverines open the season Sept. 2 hosting Parkers Prairie in a 7 p.m. game.