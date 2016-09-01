With Teddy gone do Vikes have enough to win?

Are the Minnesota Vikings going to enter the 2016 NFL season packing the talent they need for another playoff season?

When it comes right down to it, the test of any team is measured by how long their season lasts. In Minnesota High School League football you want to play until Thanksgiving. A pro football team's ultimate goal is to play into February. I had a high school football coach tell me that once the regular season the goal was simply to keep playing. Pretty basic stuff but one that requires a complete team effort.

You will hear about great football players making great plays in the months ahead but only two of the NFL's 32 teams will qualify for Super Bowl 51. The players watching their 22 starting teammates from the sidelines will not be superstars but they will play and how well they perform will make a huge difference.

Two Super Bowls ago an unknown reserve for New England made a play at the goal line that turned out to be the biggest play of the game. Malcolm Butler was an undrafted cornerback from West Alabama when he signed with the Patriots. The Pats saw something they liked and they were proven right. With 20 seconds to go and New England holding a 28-24 lead, Butler stepped in front of a Russell Wilson pass to preserve the victory.

The choices Mike Zimmer and Company make this season about the players they choose are going to be crucial. They know it even if the ordinary hero worshipping fan does not.

The Vikings expected Bridgewater, a third-year starter, to make the plays at quarterback this year.

He was drafted in the first round after a great college career at Louisville. He was thrust into the starting lineup when Matt Cassel was injured in a regular season game during Bridgewater's rookie season. Cassel was history from that point on as far as Viking fans were concerned.

Bridgewater has now suffered a similar fate. During a practice session Tuesday Bridgewater suddenly collapsed due to what doctors consider a serious knee injury. He was impressive at times Sunday in a 23-10 preseason win over San Diego. No one is forgetting the Vikings won the NFC North last year with Bridgewater playing quarterback - a vindication of their decision to go after him with one of their first round picks.

So now it is suddenly time for the Vikings to test their quarterback depth. Shaun Hill, a 14-year veteran who has started 34 NFL games will be running the show. The 36-year-old journeyman appeared in three games last year and completed two of his seven passes for 15 yards.

Of course the fact Hill did not have to take the field is one of the reasons the Vikes won the division. Bridgewater may have only thrown 14 touchdown passes but he started every game.

How about Adrian Peterson? Two years ago when Peterson was allowed to play only one game, the Vikings failed to make the playoffs. Do they have the depth at running back they would need to replace Peterson - the NFL's rushing leader in 2015?

Minnesota's offense ranked 29th in yardage gained and 31st in passing yardage last year. That leaves them zero room for error when it comes to selecting players for their offense..

Everyone knows that Minnesota's real strength is the defense. If the Vikings lose a Everson Griffen, Harrison Smith or an Anthony Barr (or all three) for any real length of time can they expect to keep winning? Will they have the right guys on the sidelines?

Prior to last Sunday's preseason game with San Diego there were 88 players listed on Minnesota' active roster. The Vikings, like their 31 competitors for the Super Bowl trophy, have a lot of chances to make flub up or make good.