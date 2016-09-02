WDC harriers place eighth at Blueberry Pines

The Wadena-Deer Creek varsity cross country teams opened their seasons Monday by placing eighth in the Central Minnesota River Run at Blueberry Pines Golf Course near Menahga.

Noah Ross paced the WDC boys varsity with a 12th place time of 18:55.22. Bereket Loer finished 35th for the Wolverines with a 20:21.52. Isaac Hale was 44th with a 20:39.18.

The fastest individual time in the 100-athlete race was posted by Detroit Lakes' Aaron Johnson who ran a 17:19.41. Isaac Basten helped his Buffalo team win the meet with a runner-up finish of 17:43.62.

The Wolverines were eighth in the boys' field with 211 points. Buffalo finished with 53.

A 5,000 meter race involving 82 competitors saw WDC's Corbett Wensmann taking 41st place with a time of 24:52.22.

Abby Motschenbacher and Samantha Malone finished 21st and 28th for the WDC girls with times of 24:32.62 and 25:04.83.

Park Rapids standout Lydia Kantonen led a field of 78 girls with a winning time 19:57.72. Staples-Motley's Kira Sweeney ran a 20:53.64 for second place.

The United North Central girls' team took top honors with a 59. Buffalo placed second with 68. The Wolverines finished with a score of 187.

"The Wolverines ran well but so did the other teams," WDC cross country coach Mike Brunsberg said. "Cross country appears to be strong in the region. It was very warm running weather but the Wolverines ran healthy."

The Wolverines will host the Johanna Olson Memorial Invitational Tuesday at Whitetail Run. The meet begins at 4:30 with a junior high field taking the gun. The varsity girls race is slated for 5 p.m. with the varsity boys following at 5:35 p.m. and awards being presented at 6 p.m.

Teams scheduled to compete include Bagley/Fosston, DGF, Laporte, Little Falls, LPGE, Melrose, Nevis, New York Mills, Otter Tail Central, Park Rapids, Pelican Rapids, Pillager, Staples-Motley and Wheaton/Herman/Norcross.

Central Minnesota River Run

Team Results

Boys Buffalo 53, Detroit Lakes 66, GFW 72, Staples-Motley 171, DGF 175, Park Rapids 179, UNC 205, WDC 211, OTC 231, NYM 245, Deer River/Northland 296, Bagley/Fosston 306, Pine River-Backus 308, LPGE 309

Girls

UNC 59, Buffalo 68, DGF 89, Staples-Motley 94, Park Rapids 98, Detroit Lakes 160, OTC 164, WDC 187, Deer River/Northland 226

WDC Boys

Noah Ross, 12th, 18:55.22; Bereket Loer, 35th, 20:21.52; Isaac Hale, 44th, 20:39.18; Lucas Hinojos, 55th, 21:28.09; Konnor Stueve, 67th, 22:03.34; Isaac Ries, 77th, 23:02.97; Wyatt Peterson, 88th, 24:13.44; Mason Snyder, 89th, 24:17.78; Nick Soroko, 99th, 29:04.34

WDC Girls

Abby Motschenbacher, 21st, 24:32.62; Samantha Malone, 28th, 25:04.83; Elissa Ikola, 46th, 27:11.11; Tiffany Meeks, 55th, 28:32.68; McKenna Wangsness, 59th, 29:10.43, Gabi Ross, 61st, 29:32.01; Eve Collins, 62nd, 29:35.08; Mackenzie Salge, 67th, 29:57.34