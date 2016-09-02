Wolverines bow to Green Wave 5-2

Wadena-Deer Creek's Abby Westrum backhanded a shot during singles play Wednesday in the Highway 10 Tournament. Photo by Brian Hansel

Wadena-Deer Creek's Sarah Moen was flanked by doubles partner Lindy Jones as she returned a volley Wednesday morning on the Staples tennis court. Photo by Brian Hansel

The Green Wave won three singles matches and added a couple doubles victories Friday in a 5-2 dual meet victory over Wadena-Deer Creek.

Jess Rondestvedt gave the Wolverines their lone singles victory by defeating Kayla Parhow 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 3 match.

WDC's top doubles team of Sarah Moen and Lindy Jones overpowered East Grand's Bailey McMahon and Maggie Dietrich 6-3, 6-4.

The Wolverines will host Park Rapids Tuesday in a 4:30 p.m. match.

East Grand Forks 5, WDC 2

Singles

1: Emma Dietrich (EGF) def. Abby Westrum 6-2, 6-3

2: Jenna Dietrich (EGF) def. McKayla Woods 6-3, 6-3

3: Jess Rondestvedt (WDC) def. Kayla Parhow 6-1, 6-1

4: Delany Aaker (EGF) def. Madison Packer 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

1: Sarah Moen-Lindy Jones (WDC) def. Bailey McMahon-Maggie Dietrich 6-3, 6-4

2: Geana Boyum-McKenna Atchison (EGF) def. Kate Schmidt-LaRissa Maisio 7-5, 6-2

3: Tessa Birkholtz-Gracie Coulter (EGF) def. Nicole Miller-Corra Endres 6-0, 6-3

Westrum, Woods, Rondestvedt pace Wolverines

Abby Westrum placed fourth at No. 1 singles and the team of McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt claimed fourth in No. 4 doubles Wednesday in the Highway 10 Tournament.

In singles play at Wadena, Westrum won her first match against Detroit Lakes 6-0, 6-2 but lost her second 6-1, 6-1 to Rocori. Westrum was defeated 6-1, 6-0 in the third place match against Osakis.

WDC's Kate Schmidt, Madison Packer and Corra Endres all placed eighth in singles play.

Woods and Rondestvedt triumphed 6-3, 6-4 in their first match with Detroit Lakes' Brea Johnston and Mary Nelmark. The WDC duo ran into trouble in the second round losing to Osakis partners Nicolle Klukken and Liz Sabrowsky 6-1, 6-3. Stewartville's team of Rachel Schwalbach and Jessica Pedelty defeated Woods and Rondestvedt 6-4, 6-2 for third place.

Fifth place honors went to WDC's No. 2 and No. 3 doubles teams. Sarah Moen and Lindy Jones lost their first match at No. 2 doubles to Crookston but topped Rocori in the second round and won the consolation title with a pair of 6-2 victories over Stewartville's Alli Birch and Emma Dwire. The No. 3 team of Nicole Miller and LaRissa Maisio lost to Rocori's duo of Emily Kieke and Amanda Stadter 8-6, 6-1 (7-1) but rallied to top Perham's Caitlin Moulzoff and Grace Minten 6-2, 6-7, (1-7), (7-2) and Stewartville's Miah Mikel and Hannah Kruger 6-3, 6-3.

"The girls are off to a good start," WDC head coach Scott Woods said. "Many of them played this summer which leads to a solid start to the season."

The Wolverines placed seventh in the eight-team field with 21 points.

Highway 10 Tournament

Team

Staples-Motley 47,Osakis 44, Rocori 36, Crookston 35, Stewartville 30, Perham 23, Wadena-Deer Creek 21, Detroit Lakes 16

Individual

Singles

1: Abby Westrum, 4th

2: Kate Schmidt, 8th

3: Madison Parker, 8th

4: Corra Endres, 8th

Doubles

1: McKayla Woods-Jessalyn Rondestvedt, 4th

2: Sara Moen-Lindy Jones, 5th

3: Nicole Miller-LaRissa Evans-Maisio, 5th

Wolverines split at Benson

The Wolverines opened their season Monday with a 4-3 win over Parkers Prairie before suffering a 7-0 loss to Benson in the Benson Triangular.

Lindy Jones, Sara Moen and Madison Packer notched singles victories for the Wolverines.

McKayla Woods and Jess Rondestvedt scored the lone doubles victory for WDC.

Singles

1: Abby Westrum 0-2

2: Lindy Jones 1-0, Larissa Maisio 0-1

3: Sara Moen 1-0, Kate Schmidt 0-1

4: Madison Packer 1-1

Doubles

1: McKayla Woods-Jess Rondestvedt 1-1

2: Kate Schmidt-Larissa Maisio 0-1, Sara Moen-Lindy Jones 0-1

3: Corra Endres-Nicole Miller 0-1, Amber Moen-Nicole Miller 0-1