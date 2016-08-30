Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater went down with an apparently serious injury during practice on Tuesday and was taken away by ambulance.

The third-year quarterback didn’t appear to be touched when he went down in the pocket and grabbed his left knee.

The team canceled practice after about 25 minutes and an ambulance was called. All but a few players surrounding a prone Bridgewater left the field. Linebacker Eric Kendricks threw his helmet to the ground and cursed; running backs Adrian Peterson, Matt Asiata and receiver Adam Thielen locked arms and appeared to pray for their teammate.

The Vikings have two healthy quarterbacks after releasing quarterback Brad Sorensen on Tuesday, backup Shaun Hill and former Wisconsin starter Joel Stave.

The Vikings scheduled a press conference with coach Mike Zimmer at 4 p.m.

Before the injury, the Vikings’ biggest task was cutting the roster to 75 players by the NFL deadline of 3 p.m. They also are reportedly shopping veteran center John Sullivan, who was not at practice on Tuesday.

Also missing were safeties Michael Griffin and Antone Exum, and defensive tackle Scott Crichton, all of whom are injured.

Injured players not practicing but present were tackle Matt Kalil, cornerback Xavier Rhodes, wide receiver Charles Johnson and running back Jerick McKinnon.