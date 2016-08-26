WDC harriers hunting for personal bests

Noah Ross is back as a leader of the Wadena-Deer Creek boys' cross country team. The Wolverines have many of their 2015 runners back in the fold. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

WDC cross country coach Mike Brunsberg lost only two members of the group which set sail in the 2015 Johanna Olson Invitational at Whitetail Run. Photo by Brian Hansel/Wadena Pioneer Journal

Personal bests are the biggest goal of the 2016 Wadena-Deer Creek cross country teams.

"Our basic goal is to pursue personal best race times while trying to equal or better our team rankings in the Mid-State, Park Region and Section 8A," WDC head coach Mike Brunsberg said.

The Wolverines logged a strong season in 2015 despite failing to qualify anyone for state competition. Toby Wood was only three seconds away from a state trip. Wood has graduated along with Jimmy Kim, Hannah Vorderbruggen and Briana Malone.

The ranks are still strong in both the boys and girls' ranks.

Senior Konnor Stueve and junior Noah Ross will co-captain the boys' team. Sophomores on the team will include Isaac Hale, Wyatt Peterson and Nick Soroko. Freshman runners will be Lucas Hinojos, Bereket Loer, Mason Snyder, Isaac Ries and Josh Tabery. Corbett Wensmann is the team's lone eighth-grader. Seventh-graders will include Jace Griffis and Connor Lind.

The WDC boys finished third in the Park Region Conference and fourth in the Mid-State last year.

Gabi Ross will captain the girls' team. Ross will be joined by juniors Jezebel Snyder and Tiffany Meeks, sophomores Abby Motschenbacher, Elissa Ikola, Samantha Malone, McKenna Wangsness and MacKenzie Salge, freshman Eve Collins, eighth-grader Hailey Peterson and seventh-graders Johanna Brunsberg and Emma Ries.

Motschenbacher was voted Honorable Mention in the Mid-State Conference.

Brunsberg expects Pequot Lakes and Detroit Lakes to field the top boys' teams in the Mid-State while park Rapids, Detroit Lakes and Pequot Lakes field the strongest girls' squads. Pequot is expected to dominate the Park Region.

The Wolverines will compete in the United North Central Invitational Aug. 29. They will host the Johanna Olson Invitational Sept. 6 at Whitetail Run.